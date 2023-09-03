How was my summer? It was the best one ever

My job is just a walk in the park, one of the greatest parks on Long Island — Jones Beach State Park. After weeks of training to prepare myself and my colleagues for our summer adventure as park rangers, I make my first summer rescue.

As I am about to round the corner on the boardwalk, I hear a young person screaming, “No! I don’t want to!” It’s a young boy arguing with his mom — he doesn’t want to get back onto his bicycle. Mom is pleading, but the lad just sits down on the boardwalk.

He’s had enough and, from the looks of things, Mom, who is also trying to push another child in a stroller, isn’t going to win this argument.

It was time for Park Ranger Pat to spring into action and give Mom a hand. I bike up to the boy and ask, “Hey, dude! You want to race me?” He looked at me, looked at his mom, who nodded.

He climbed onto his bike, and we were off. The boy was laughing and pumping the pedals hard. As we neared the finish line, I shouted, “I am gaining on you!” He screamed and pedaled harder and crossed the finish line, beating this old man.

He shouted to Mom, “I won! I won!”

With a tear in her eye and a smile on her face, Mom thanked me and whispered, “Thank you for being so nice.” We high-fived, and then I continued my patrol of the boardwalk, only this time with a tear in my eye.

When people ask me how this schoolteacher spent his time off, I can tell them it was the best summer ever. I patrolled the boardwalk and pool at Jones Beach, went to almost every concert at the theater (OK, I never got inside to see the show) and laughed with so many beachgoers. I received four marriage proposals and heard about the history of Jones Beach from many.

I have never seen so many happy people running into the park or lining up to see one of their favorite musical performers. Everyone wants to be here, no one ever really wants to go home. The beach closes at sunset, but the boardwalk is open until midnight. If you think it’s beautiful during the day, just get a load of it at night.

Patrolling the beach and reconnecting a young child with his parents, gently reminding patrons of the beach rules, and snapping a family or friends’ photo were all part of my duties.

The rangers’ job is to be there when you need us. And there are about 55 of us covering Long Island’s 13 beaches and parks.

How busy is the boardwalk? From early morning with all the walkers, joggers and bikers to late at night with all the game players and late-night strollers, the boardwalk is filled.

Did I get questions? Many! From “Excuse me, Ranger, can you tell me where the restroom is?” to two of my favorites: “Can you tell me where the boardwalk is?” (we were standing on it) and “Can you tell me where there are showers with water?”

I spent this summer with a smile on my face. I cannot wait for summer to come again so I can reconnect with all the special people who love this state park. One extra bonus: After walking the beach day and night, I have emptied enough sand from my shoes to make my own backyard sandcastles.

Reader Pat Mullooly lives in Garden City.