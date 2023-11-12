Go back to school? The answer's elementary

I am reborn. For the first time in my life, I am working in an elementary school.

My entire career – nearly three decades -- was spent roaming various Long Island high school hallways as a teacher, guidance counselor and administrator. So, when an opportunity to be an interim elementary school assistant principal beckoned in September, I was intrigued. I paused, though, wondering if this old codger had the patience and skill set to help supervise 700 K-5 hyperactive bundles of cuteness and chicanery?

I thought: I’m 73 and haven’t worked a single day since happily retiring as principal of Longwood High School in 2011. But this just might be my last chance to get back in the game. More important, it would be an opportunity to experience something completely new and different. “Yesss!” I decided. This doddering curmudgeon was going to hang with the little ones this fall in Center Moriches.

No more dealing with adolescent moodiness, iPhone addiction, communications with a series of grunts, and traumatic romances. They would be replaced by shrieks of glee and skinned knees from playground games of tag and dodgeball. Not to mention seeing all those cute blank stares when I asked brand new kindergarteners for their names and addresses.

Ministering to the daily needs of hundreds of adorable, rambunctious, truth-stretching (or painfully honest), curious, lovable Lilliputians is a gig like no other. I’ve discovered my inner Mister Rogers!

Clearly, among the many joys of working with this age group are daily hallway hugs and high-fives from the kids, accompanied by requests for me to read to their classes: “Mr. Smurfy” (an endearing combo of Smurf and Murphy concocted by the kindergarteners), when are you coming back to read us another book?” I’ve been a guest reader in most classes and ham it up like a vaudevillian when a Dr. Seuss book is placed in my hands. Not to brag, but my rendition of “The Cat in the Hat” could play in Peoria.

This new kid on the elementary block would be remiss if I ended without paying proper homage to the miracle workers who keep the entire elementary enterprise afloat -- the teachers. Every parent knows that great grade-school teachers single-handedly make their child’s world a magical place from September through June. There is no more important job in the world than molding, motivating, nurturing and instilling a love of learning in young children, who are curious sponges just waiting to soak up the mysteries of the world presented to them by a passionate, caring teacher.

Watching the animated, creative teachers at Clayton Huey Elementary School work their magic for six hours every day has been eye-opening. I sit in their classes and marvel at their patience, energy, warmth and . . . cast-iron bladders. You just can’t up and leave 25 little ones when nature calls. You tightly clench your teeth and hold on until an art, music or phys ed teacher comes to your lavatorial rescue, pulling the kids out of class. That is true dedication.

After the first two rollicking months as an elementary school assistant principal, this former high school lifer knows that hopping onboard the train racing through the frenetic, tumultuous, never-boring world of 5- to 11-year-olds was the best move Mr. Smurfy could ever have made.

Reader Donald Murphy lives in Huntington.