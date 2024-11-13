Jay Jacobs: We Democrats have some lessons to learn

Donald Trump’s victory while running up the score in places like Long Island and with traditionally Democratic-leaning demographic groups seemed inconceivable to me and many Democratic leaders. And therein lies the problem. Trump beat us because for too long we have been focused on what we wanted to tell voters and not what they wanted to hear.

Politics is a cyclical business. Today you’re down, tomorrow you’re up. The trick is understanding how to get there.

As political leaders, our goal is electoral success — not “artistic success.” We need to fashion campaigns that win elections — not just that win over our strongest supporters. To win again, our party needs to recalibrate not only its message but its way of thinking and the way we see the world. To move forward, here on Long Island, statewide and nationally, Democrats need to focus on five changes:

First, stop “the blame game.” Criticism by those in our own party toward the candidates and leaders of our party is often based on false assumptions devoid of data-driven realities, unsupported speculation and, too often, power-driven self-interest. It does no good and does a tremendous disservice to those who worked hard and would have been heralded as heroes had the outcome been different.

Second, to win, we need to build coalitions and that cannot happen in a toxic environment that suppresses dialogue. No one should assert their “moral superiority” when it comes to discussing differences. We can’t call ourselves a “Big Tent” party if inside that tent disagreement is immediately met with hatred and vitriol. Scrap the “political correctness” and allow for free and open dialogue. We need to respect opposing opinions — both inside and outside our party. That is the only way we build a winning coalition.

Third, the number one issue — then, now and always — is the economy. Right now, our economic message is a blur. While we talk about building up the middle class and supporting unions and the working class, the very voters we try to appeal to have fled our party in record numbers. Democrats can still be a pro-business, pro-capitalist party while also recognizing that too many of our citizens live paycheck to paycheck or work two or three jobs just to make ends meet. Here on Long Island, the cost of housing and the price of groceries, energy and gas, coupled with obscenely high property taxes, have yielded an angry electorate looking for real answers.

We can promote a new kind of “Fair Capitalism” that rewards companies that share increased productivity fairly with their workers. We need to promote a fairer sharing of the nation’s growing wealth to address the worsening crisis of income disparity without demonizing the wealthy. We must demonstrate to workers in the Midwest and our rural communities how they, too, can share in the financial benefits of our growing economy.

Affordability is the No. 1 issue on Long Island. Property taxes are way too high; so are energy and housing costs. Democrats should advocate for income tax deductions for renters, like the benefits received by homeowners. We need to hold Trump and Republicans to their promise to eliminate the federal cap on state and local tax deductions (SALT). We can give young people debt relief by refinancing their student loans rather than eliminating them.

Fourth, our enhanced focus on identity politics and cultural issues has not been a winning strategy. This election demonstrated that when any group feels ignored, disliked or left out they likely will be voting for the other team. It’s as simple as that. When we lecture men about male toxicity we shouldn’t be surprised when they don’t vote for our candidates. We can be pro-female without being anti-male. No one should need a college degree to feel equally valued and wanted by our party. Promoting one group does not have to be at the expense of another. Everyone wants to feel valued and good about themselves. We ignore that at our electoral peril.

Fifth, and perhaps most important, moderation and common sense win. As smart as some may think their ideas are, extremism — from either side — will lose. What sells with one group doesn’t necessarily sell with the majority. New York City Democrats need to respect the fact that what sells in Park Slope doesn’t necessarily sell in Plainview. If we truly value the idea of democracy, we must always favor moderation and compromise to achieve our goals and realize progress.

If we follow these precepts, by the governor’s race in 2026, Democrats will come roaring back.

This guest essay reflects the views of Jay Jacobs, chair of the New York State and Nassau County Democratic Party.