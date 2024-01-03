We, the young, are determined to fight climate change

The world has 1.8 billion people between the ages of 10 and 24. That's the largest youth generation ever, according to the United Nations. The risks from the climate crisis and the potential of climate solutions resonate with us deeply. It's no wonder: The physical and mental development of children is impacted by climate change as they grow, according to Cambridge University Press. Yet only 20% of nations with plans for targeting climate change mention children in those plans. Only 2% mention child rights.

Youth in New York and elsewhere are determined to fight climate change. This past year was filled with warning signs of its future impact. We are ready to take care of our planet, even though its future is not certain. From every protest and online post, you can hear our strong voices. We want people of all ages to work together. We want us all to think about our choices and for elected leaders to do their part and help make a difference.

It is not solely the responsibility of individuals or governments, but of society collectively, to engage in concerted action. Campaigns such as Fridays for Future have shown the global resonance of youth voices; the young understand the stakes and we are not willing to be passive bystanders.

At Students for Climate Action, we are those non-passive bystanders. We urge our elected officials to act and we hold them accountable for our future. According to the Pew Research Center, although young Democrats are more likely to express the need for climate action, 49% of Republican Gen Z members and 48% of millennial Republicans agree that action is needed to reduce the effects of climate change. This is a bipartisan issue.

Our choices are prioritizing sustainability and ethics in our purchasing behaviors, and we recognize that where we spend our money can be a form of activism. This dedication to sustainable lifestyles signals to industries that the market is changing, favoring products and services that minimize harm to the environment. Social media further amplifies the movement by giving youth a platform to educate others about the impacts of consumption and to showcase sustainable practices, steering the market toward a greener economy.

The increase in demands for renewable energy sources, zero-waste packaging, and ethically sourced materials is a testament to youth's impact through voices and buying power.

We also raised our voices following COP28, the international climate change conference held last month. While the meeting concluded with a call for a shift from fossil fuels, its final document lacked specific references to oil and gas as well as solid deadlines crucial for genuine progress. Young activists rightly criticized these loopholes, showcasing our relentless advocacy and intense calls for more substantive steps. We know promises are only as substantial as the actions that follow.

The global youth condemn actions that do not meet the drastic changes science deems necessary. We're watching carefully to make sure discussions about technologies for carbon removal, storage, and capture don't morph into excuses for continued emissions. COP28 has laid down a gauntlet and the young generation is watching, with justice and real climate action as our benchmark for the next conference.

Young people are telling everyone it's time to act. We need to build connections across all age groups, political groups, and community groups. To make our world a better place, we need to work together and act bravely. Let’s all do our part.

This guest essay reflects the views of Walter Benitez, a senior at Brentwood High School and president of the school's chapter of Students for Climate Action.