Metrics that matter for college choices

As we enter a new college search season, students no doubt have already been exposed to an array of college rankings. Colleges often tout their place in these rankings, but what do they really mean?

Students should be focused on real outcomes, not rankings — in short, the metrics that matter. A great college experience is about “goodness of fit.” What are the metrics that matter to you? There is no single, correct answer. And this is the best time of your life to explore options that may lead you to a field about which you are passionate.

Think clearly about why you are pursuing a degree and ask yourself what experience you are hoping for, and what academic programs fit your interests. How important are campus life and extracurricular activities? If possible, visit the campuses you are considering. Be sure to ask questions — your questions, not those of your parents and friends.

And a word of caution for parents. Remember that it’s your student who will be going to college, not you. To the extent that your finances allow, guide, but don’t decide for your student. Parents often ask about things that do not greatly affect student achievement, such as food service and parking. Keep in mind that student success is ultimately academic success.

Students should inquire about the student/faculty ratio, and what majors are offered other than their initial choice. Remember, many students change majors after arriving. Does the college offer applied learning opportunities such as undergraduate research, internships, fellowships, community engagement, and service learning? These are increasingly important to prospective employers. Ask what unique services or programs the college offers.

Of course, students will also want to know how much it all will cost and what their degree will bring after graduation. As reflected in a recent Gallup Poll, some question the value of higher education. The truth is that now, more than ever, the college experience and the returns of a degree make it a great investment for millions of young people.

Many institutions, including Farmingdale State College, have worked hard to keep the cost of attendance affordable and to advance social mobility. That’s why the recent Supreme Court ruling blocking the student loan forgiveness program will have little impact on our students. In fact, it truly underscores the value of the Farmingdale experience; more than half our graduates leave with no student debt.

So, does college pay? Let’s be clear: The economic returns to a degree remain high, even after paying for college. Last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that workers who complete a bachelor’s degree will earn more than $275 per week above the national average. According to the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, the average college graduate earned $1.2 million more than the average high school graduate, over the course of their working life.

The better question is this: When does college pay? Students should understand that economic returns vary by program. In fields like health sciences, computer science, and engineering, the investment in a college education can be recuperated in a few years. Some programs, such as engineering technology and graphic design, even offer potential earning opportunities before graduation. Notably, Farmingdale graduates rank in the top 2% nationally in early career earnings, according to CollegeNet’s Social Mobility Index.

Some students may believe college is not right for them, or it’s not the right time. There is nothing wrong with that. Just keep this in mind: Although not everyone needs a college degree, everyone needs an education.

This guest essay reflects the views of John S. Nader, president of Farmingdale State College.