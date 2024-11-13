Ed Cox: Our Republican movement is here to stay

The results of this year’s election mark a dramatic realignment of American politics, with reverberations across New York and beyond. Under President-elect Donald Trump’s leadership, Republicans have broadened our coalition and brought a once-in-a-lifetime shift in our voter base, drawing in working-class Americans, voters of color, and younger citizens disillusioned with the status quo. This movement is real, it is here to stay, and it is reshaping our path forward in both red and blue states.

Nationwide, President Trump secured the support of one in three minority voters. In the Hispanic community, Trump increased his support significantly over 2020, carrying Hispanic men by an impressive 12-point margin. Among younger voters, traditionally a stronghold of Democratic support, Trump improved his standing with those aged 18-29 by more than 10 points. These gains underscore the growing appeal of Republican policies that focus on practical solutions to real-life problems, rather than the divisive, top-down cultural mandates imposed by the Democratic Party.

In New York, the shift is equally significant. New York may be a blue state, but it is a working-class blue state, not a progressive, “woke” blue state. This is a state where working families want safe neighborhoods, affordable housing, good schools, and economic opportunity. They are not interested in the ideological experiments coming from Albany and Washington. While Democrats are pushing radical policies and government overreach — from gender ideology in kids’ sports to banning gas stoves — New Yorkers are concerned about the dual crises of inflation and illegal immigration.

These are not partisan issues; they are concerns shared across party lines and all around the country. Nearly 80% of Americans in a 2023 Payroll.org survey said they essentially are living paycheck to paycheck. These working families see the cost of living rising at a rate they cannot keep up with, while many small business owners struggle to keep their doors open. They face a federal government that denies inflation is a crisis and a state government that has unduly burdened local communities with sanctuary policies on illegal migration.

Moreover, voters are tired of the cultural mandates forced upon them. The majority of New Yorkers do not support radical shifts in school curricula, nor do they believe in policies that disregard biological differences in sports and locker rooms. New York parents and students want common sense, not ideology, in education and sports. The Democrats’ cultural overreach drove voters toward a party that prioritizes reason and respect for community standards. It’s no surprise that in states around the country, the school choice movement is on the march.

Sign up for The Point Newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What does this realignment mean for the future of the Republican Party in New York? In rejecting the policies of unchecked Democratic rule, New Yorkers elected enough Republican state senators to break Democrats’ veto-proof supermajority in that chamber. Our new super-minority will fight against the overreach of Albany Democrats, ensuring that the concerns of our communities are heard and that the path forward is one that reflects the values of New Yorkers, not the dictates of a progressive elite.

Statewide and nationally, we must continue to meet voters where they are, focusing on practical, values-driven solutions that transcend partisanship. The issues we stand for — safe communities, affordable living, educational integrity, and economic opportunity — resonate with the daily concerns of New Yorkers. By emphasizing these values, we attract new voters, broaden our coalition, and build a sustainable path forward.

To keep the gains we’ve made in traditionally blue areas, we need to solidify this coalition of working-class, minority, and young voters by staying focused on the bread-and-butter issues that impact families’ lives. By delivering meaningful results, we will prove that the Republican Party is a force for positive, pragmatic change, providing a voice to the millions who feel alienated by the leftward drift of a Democratic Party more concerned with the divisive politics of race and gender ideology.

President Trump has redefined what it means to be a Republican in the 21st century, and the results speak for themselves. By expanding our appeal across demographic lines and working to protect the interests of everyday Americans, we are forging a new, durable coalition.

New York Republicans serve as a check on one-party rule and will help steer our state along a path that respects common sense values and equal opportunity. The voters have spoken; now it’s our job to honor that trust and deliver.

n THIS GUEST ESSAY reflects the views of Ed Cox, chairman of the New York Republican State Committee.