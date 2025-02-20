Suozzi: Reducing government is good but DOGE should do it the right way

I fully support rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse. However, some of Elon Musk's efforts done with the approval of President Donald Trump are proving to be chaotic and likely unconstitutional.

The newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is attempting to cut the federal government in the name of reform. That’s a good goal. However, there have been concerning missteps. Thankfully, some Republicans — typically branded as strong advocates for shrinking government — are voicing concerns about what they see as constitutional overreach. Their growing opposition highlights the need for discipline and bipartisanship.

More Republicans will likely push back against DOGE’s reckless approach, recognizing the risks it poses to effective governance, national security, economic stability, and their constituents. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has called for targeted reductions that follow the law rather than broad, indiscriminate cuts. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) stresses congressional oversight, asserting, "Congress still has the power of the purse, and I zealously protect it."

Another Problem Solver, my Long Island Republican colleague Andrew Garbarino, a staunch supporter of the World Trade Center Health Program, has publicly pushed back against proposed cuts, advocating for our 9/11 first responders. Even members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, like Alabama’s Gary Palmer, are raising constitutional concerns. He notes that dismantling the Department of Education "can’t be done by executive order" and must go through Congress.

DOGE dysfunction reveals itself at the IRS, where thousands of probationary workers are set to be laid off in the middle of tax season — despite earlier instructions that tax workers couldn’t accept buyouts until after the filing deadline. The abrupt firing of dozens of employees from the National Nuclear Security Administration, under the guise of efficiency, put national security at risk. The agency, responsible for overseeing the U.S. nuclear stockpile and counterterrorism efforts, was left scrambling. In a stunning reversal, the administration attempted to rehire many employees it had dismissed, only to face difficulties due to hastily revoked access to federal systems.

DOGE’s bull-in-a-china-shop execution — clumsy and careless — is causing more damage than actual reform. Lawsuits invoking Civil Service law and union contracts could end up costing the federal government more than the attempted cuts.

Beyond mismanagement, the administration’s overuse of executive orders is legally fraught and unsustainable. Trump’s reliance on executive orders is nothing new, but the sheer number of his attempts to reshape the government without congressional approval is unprecedented. His efforts to freeze federal spending, bypass congressional approval for DOGE’s funding cuts, end birthright citizenship, and strip Civil Service protections have drawn immediate legal challenges.

Creating a more efficient and effective government requires respect for the constitutional role of Congress. We need bipartisan efforts to find common ground, not haphazard cuts and unilateral decision-making.

DOGE should present a detailed list of proposed budget cuts to Congress, where Republicans control both chambers. This would give lawmakers an opportunity to review, debate, and amend the proposals in accordance with constitutional processes. Democrats might support targeted reductions, particularly if they align with broader fiscal responsibility efforts.

The solution lies in restoring the constitutional balance of power. Congress must reclaim its authority by legislating effectively, regardless of partisan divisions. Lawmakers need to find common ground to solve America’s problems. We should pass clear, bipartisan laws, especially on border security and immigration reform, that endure beyond any single administration.

The Constitution was designed to prevent the very kind of unchecked executive power that DOGE and Trump are attempting to wield.

This guest essay reflects the views of Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who represents the 3rd Congressional District.