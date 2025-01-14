We can reduce Suffolk's foreclosure crisis

Pre-foreclosures are increasing at an alarming rate throughout Suffolk County, particularly Western Suffolk, which demands attention and targeted action. State data reveals that lenders have submitted more than 28,000 pre-foreclosure notices for Suffolk homeowners this year, the highest of any county in New York. Historically, about 15% to 25% of such notices escalate to actual foreclosures. The current surge is concentrated in several communities, including Bay Shore, Brentwood, Shirley, Huntington Station, Central Islip, West Babylon, Lindenhurst, and Patchogue.

As a Department of Housing and Urban Development-certified housing counseling agency, Housing Help is at the forefront of addressing this unfortunate crisis. Our work shows the need for effective measures to prevent foreclosures before the formal legal process begins. However, systemic barriers, including inadequate legal representation for Latino homeowners and logistic hurdles in accessing court proceedings, hinder progress. To mitigate this crisis, we propose increased funding for foreclosure prevention counseling and procedural changes within the courts to improve accessibility for low-income homeowners.

The communities most affected share common socioeconomic vulnerabilities. Huntington Station, for example, is home to a significant Hispanic and Haitian population. Many are first-time homeowners navigating complex financial systems with limited support. Language barriers and a lack of financial education exacerbate their risk, making them easy targets for foreclosure rescue scams that prey on non-English-speaking communities, leaving families in a more dire situation. Homeowners in these communities need immediate intervention to prevent foreclosures from escalating.

Latino homeowners face disproportionately high rates of foreclosure and are often underrepresented in legal proceedings. According to Suffolk County courts, low-income households frequently lack the resources to secure legal counsel, leaving them ill-prepared to defend their homes. This inequity is further compounded by the logistic challenges of attending court proceedings. Foreclosure cases in Suffolk are heard at the Riverhead courthouse, far from the densely populated Western Suffolk towns most affected by pre-foreclosures. Low-income homeowners, often hourly workers, face significant challenges in traveling to Riverhead — including jeopardizing their job by asking for a day off from work. This results in missed court appearances, increasing the likelihood of foreclosure. We urge the courts to hold initial conferences at the Central Islip courthouse or allow phone or video conferencing options. This would enable greater participation and better outcomes for vulnerable homeowners.

Foreclosure prevention begins with early intervention, which can reduce default judgments from occurring in 90% of cases to below 15%. Many homeowners delay seeking help until it is too late, lacking an understanding of the process or believing they have no recourse. Free HUD-certified foreclosure counseling is one of the most effective tools in preventing foreclosure. By addressing the problem early, we can work with lenders and homeowners to create manageable payment plans or explore loan modification options.

Financial education must also play a critical role. Low-income communities need culturally and linguistically appropriate resources to help homeowners understand their rights and responsibilities. Language access should be available to those entering courthouses who would benefit from a translator. This can also help combat the rise of foreclosure rescue scams, helping homeowners identify and avoid fraudulent schemes.

Suffolk's foreclosure crisis affects thousands of families. Housing Help stands ready to partner with policymakers, courts, and community organizations to implement these recommendations. By addressing structural barriers, enhancing early intervention efforts, and prioritizing equitable access to resources, we can save homes and stabilize our communities. Now is the time for bold, decisive action to ensure that every homeowner has the opportunity to protect their investment and their future on Long Island.

This guest essay reflects the views of Pilar Moya-Mancera, executive director of Housing Help Inc.