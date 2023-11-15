D'Amato: Netanyahu must support a two-state solution to achieve Middle East peace

As Israel’s military response to the Hamas massacre continues in Gaza, it is crucial to ask, “How does this end?” The answer lies, in part, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose legacy will forever be defined by the Oct. 7 attack and subsequent events.

No one can doubt Netanyahu’s political acumen. He is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, a political survivor in a region of the world where real democracies are few and far between.

Despite this political longevity, Netanyahu’s popularity has waned. To preserve power, he has made deals with Israeli ultraconservatives, promoting policies that would undermine the nation’s democracy. Netanyahu has promoted the cause of ultranationalists, pursuing policies that would weaken Israel's judiciary. These profoundly ill-advised moves have prompted massive protests and have dramatically hurt Netanyahu's standing.

Oct. 7 was the deadliest day in Israeli history. Netanyahu correctly declared all-out war on Hamas, and the entire nation of Israel has rallied around his call for the elimination of this Iran-backed terror group. The U.S. must support and sustain Israel’s mission.

There are many questions as to how this will impact prospects for long-term peace in the region. While Netanyahu has maintained that any such peace discussions must come only after Hamas is obliterated, certain issues are an integral piece of Israel’s battle against not only Hamas, but also Hezbollah and other Iran-inspired groups, along with Iran itself, which has consistently advocated for the violent elimination of the Israeli state.

Netanyahu must recognize that these catastrophic events demand he become a statesman. He must repudiate the ultranationalists with whom he forged an expedient alliance and state in strong terms his support for a two-state solution. Up until this point, Netanyahu has been evasive on this matter. His public statements appear to reveal an openness to discussion, but his vagueness leaves one to question precisely how much sovereignty he is prepared to offer a new Palestinian state.

Netanyahu’s full endorsement of a two-state solution now would not only give Palestinians hope for a viable future, it also would tamp down Hamas’ portrayal of Israel as the archenemy, making it easier for other Arab nations in the region to avoid demonizing Israel, as promoted by Hamas and Iran.

Failure by Netanyahu to provide any prospect for future Palestinian sovereignty provides additional ammunition for Hamas and Iran to stoke anti-Israeli passion. It also makes it much more difficult to isolate Iran as the state sponsor of terrorism that it is.

What can the Biden administration do?

While President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have staked out support for a two-state solution, they must redouble their efforts and pressure Israel, which is receiving significant support from the U.S., to support a genuine two-state solution. The White House also should admit the sanctions against Iran established by the Trump administration worked and deterred Iran’s ability to spark destabilizing violence. Sanctions, diplomatic alliances, shared intelligence, and a recognition that Iran remains, through proxies or its own assets, a murderous regime, can confront and curtail Tehran’s agenda.

As one who toured Israel from the Golan to Sinai, I have long recognized that Israel can’t afford to lose a single battle, much less a war. But its strength is only as steadfast as the individual who occupies the office of prime minister. It is time for Netanyahu to recognize that only he can transform his legacy from politician to statesman.

This guest essay reflects the views of former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato.