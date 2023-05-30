LIPA commission must guarantee protections for union workers

The Legislative Commission on the Future of the Long Island Power Authority still has important work to do, but thus far has failed to address the myriad career issues impacting the thousands of hardworking men and women who literally keep the lights on for the rest of us. The final recommendations and draft bill the commission sends to the New York State Legislature will guide its decisions, and have a significant impact not just on the future of LIPA, but the future of our region.

The mission of transforming LIPA into a fully public utility might appear noble at first. But the commission was formed to deliver a predetermined outcome, regardless of the best interests of the workforce or the ratepayers. Its purpose is to chart a course to becoming “fully public,” which is by no means inherently noble.

The draft report promises savings for ratepayers, supposedly realized through the termination of third-party service provider contracts, but leaves many details unsettled — all without an independent financial analysis. It begs the question: Will savings actually occur? And if so, for whom?

The commission has been explicit in its criticism of third-party service providers and has consistently highlighted the good work of the 2,500-member staff, most of whom are members of IBEW Local 1049. That recognition is acknowledged and appreciated. Unfortunately, without specific legislation that would ensure a smooth transition to a fully public power utility, the future of those members and the workforce becomes wildly uncertain.

In examining the issues of municipalization, the commission has been exhaustive and specific in some areas but not others, punting on key governance and workforce issues. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s assessment of the draft report highlights the need to preserve protections for the workforce presently provided by the National Labor Relations Act and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Without additional exploration, what level of certainty can we have that LIPA’s future will be a better one?

Several key metrics by which utilities are measured have been highlighted for the commission. Power outages have been reduced by 37% since 2017. LIPA has received significant federal dollars, a burden ratepayers would bear if it were to be fully privatized in an outright sale. The utility executed an aggressive capital improvement program aimed at hardening the grid and will reduce its carbon footprint by 72% by 2030 — even if nothing is done beyond what’s already planned. This progress was made while keeping rate increases below the rate of inflation, and raising rates less than surrounding utilities, some of which are “fully public.” Notably, this was achieved under the current public-private partnership model.

Our affiliated unions represent workers in power generation, distribution, construction and maintenance of substations, as well as employees of the contractors who maintain the system year-round. When the workforce responsible for bringing electricity to our homes is considered collectively, it is a significant part of the Long Island workforce and thus the community at large.

Commission executive director Rory Lancman says, “We want the people to have confidence that this is a thoughtful, deliberative and transparent process.” But that requires real answers, and from our perspective we’re not there.

The union movement is the backbone of our region, providing an entrance to the middle class for the hardworking professionals who keep us connected. Without a specific, detailed, fact-driven path forward, LIPA’s municipalization plan cannot responsibly proceed.

THIS GUEST ESSAY reflects the views of John Durso and Ryan Stanton, president and executive director, respectively, of the Long Island Federation of Labor.