Kings Point needs major infrastructure help

Former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy, the nation’s new secretary of transportation, has many critical issues to address like highway and transit funding, and transportation safety issues, particularly in aviation and air traffic control. After the recent air tragedy near Reagan National Airport, the nation will rightly expect answers on congested traffic in our skies.

Amid these priorities lies a lesser-acknowledged, but equally important, responsibility: oversight of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point. Since 1943, the federal service academy has trained licensed merchant marine officers who work in commercial and military transportation and who serve as a vital link in our nation’s defense and supply chain. Graduates must fulfill a service obligation of five years in the U.S. maritime industry along with an eight-year military reserve officer obligation. Alternatively, graduates may serve for five years on active military duty in any of the armed services branches.

During periods of war or national emergency, Kings Point graduates play a crucial role, operating U.S. vessels that transport troops, equipment, and supplies to our armed forces across the globe.

Unfortunately, Kings Point’s ability to continue fulfilling this mission is increasingly jeopardized by its crumbling infrastructure. Repeated audits by the federal Government Accountability Office since 2010 have outlined embarrassing conditions at Kings Point. A report from August 2024 cited the continued inability of the Transportation Department’s Maritime Administration to deal with these issues.

“Numerous reports have been issued since 2010 documenting poor and deteriorating conditions on the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s campus,” the report summarized, including facilities with “crumbling facades, leaking pipes, and water damage.”

The GAO found that issues like stormwater protection and deteriorating bulkheads facing Long Island Sound have not been addressed. Dormitories and classroom space desperately need renovation, issues compounded by what GAO described as the Maritime Administration’s failure to establish “continuous leadership at the Academy to manage facilities and infrastructure improvements.” The agency also faulted cost estimates for Academy projects as being inaccurate.

Failing to make necessary improvements at Kings Point is a serious national security issue threatening the viability of this critical service academy. Duffy will also need to address the well-documented issue of sexual harassment at the Academy, especially in the sea year program when midshipmen serve on merchant ships.

As the U.S. faces growing geopolitical challenges, the need for a strong and prepared merchant marine force has never been more urgent. Luckily, Congress has begun to recognize the issue. Last year, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) introduced bipartisan legislation to authorize more than $1 billion for capital projects at Kings Point over the next decade. The 2024 National Defense Authorization bill allocated $86 million for Kings Point, but spending still needs approval from congressional appropriators. At Duffy’s confirmation hearing, Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, chair of the Armed Services Committee, raised the Kings Point issue, signaling growing awareness of the Academy’s problems.

Kings Point’s crumbling infrastructure can no longer be ignored. The Merchant Marine Academy is more than just a school; it is a cornerstone of our maritime strategy. Restoring its facilities is not merely a matter of maintenance but of national security.

Hopefully, Secretary Duffy gets the memo.

