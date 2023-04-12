I'm president of the Uniondale Chamber of Commerce and proud to support a casino at the Nassau Hub

The first I heard about the Las Vegas Sands proposal to develop an integrated resort and casino at the Nassau Hub was at a meeting with the Uniondale Chamber of Commerce, where I proudly declared my opposition.

In the weeks following, I was invited to participate in several conversations with Sands. I prepared to push back against anything that did not make sense for Uniondale. It turns out it’s hard to push back against an authentic interest in our community.

They asked, “What are the issues that most impact Uniondale?”

We answered: better access to transportation, youth programs, safety, code enforcement, and reducing tax burdens.

They asked, “Who should join our working groups to help us create this proposal?”

We made introductions to local leaders, involved parents, school officials, and small business owners with big ideas and big worries, and they reached out to every one of them.

They asked, “What causes can we invest in that are most meaningful to this community?”

And they partnered with local organizations and brought all-star athletes to meet with our youth soccer and football clubs.

These meetings were not about selling their plans, but rather about what Uniondale would need to make the development a win.

And our concerns and questions got answered.

Chief among them is traffic. The Coliseum was built to accommodate 15,000-20,000 people at a time, but because Sands’ development is multifaceted, including a hotel, spa, and restaurants, its team said it is unlikely to draw Coliseum-like crowds at any one time. Sands also discussed finally getting the county’s planned Bus Rapid Transit system implemented to allow people to visit by way of Hempstead’s train station, reducing traffic and improving mass transit access to our communities, Nassau Community College, and Museum Row.

Sands’ top procurement executive and the former mayor of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, told small-business owners concerned about the impact on their shops about economic benefits a Sands development brought to that community. Sands created a certification project for minority and women-owned businesses, and reached out to potential vendors and young professionals to ensure all of Long Island’s diverse communities can participate and profit.

Even most local restaurants are now supportive, despite initial concerns around the celebrity chef hook. But no singular celebrity chef can offer a more authentic slice of New York pizza than Supreme Pizza on Stewart Avenue, or better empanadas than Punto Rojo Bakery on Front Street. The development will employ thousands and attract new residents — all of whom will seek services and goods outside of the facility itself, greatly exceeding any potential competition.

Sands is also committed to responsible gaming. Gambling can be dangerous and addictive, but the explosion of mobile gambling is a much greater risk to those who are underage or have mental health issues. In-person casinos have strict codes of conduct, security checkpoints, and are accessible only to those over 21, a safer environment than a Hofstra University dorm room where kids participate in mobile sports betting every day.

Since the outset, Sands has shown itself a willing and serious partner. The question remains: Is Long Island serious about the comeback of the Hub and the success of Nassau County? Over the years, we’ve seen proposal after proposal die, while all types of “leaders” tell the people of Uniondale what’s best for us, without consulting our local Chamber of Commerce. We are happy to report: We can speak for ourselves, and we are proud to support this transformational and innovative project.