Hochul must veto campaign finance changes that would favor wealthy interests

State legislators are pushing last-minute changes to New York's Public Campaign Finance Program to benefit incumbents and undermine the program’s very purpose. This self-interested effort is appalling.

New Yorkers have long been frustrated by the deplorable condition of our state's campaign finance system and the outsized power of wealthy interests in Albany. The changes passed by the State Legislature threaten to undermine progress in empowering small donors and diminishing the influence of wealthy interests in New York politics. It is imperative that Gov. Kathy Hochul veto this bill.

The Public Campaign Finance Program, passed in 2020, was a landmark achievement aimed at addressing the alarming impact of wealthy interests in New York politics. The program was established with the aim of leveling the playing field, amplifying the voices of small donors, and reducing the influence of those special interests.

However, the proposed changes, which make the first $250 of any contribution up to the maximum limit eligible for public match (as opposed to only matching small donations of $5-$250), pose a grave threat to the original intent of the program by exacerbating the problem they were meant to solve. Instead of just empowering small donors and encouraging grassroots participation, they magnify the influence of wealthy contributors and perpetuate a system that favors the few over the many.

Instead of embracing a system that promotes fairness and inclusivity, this bill perpetuates a status quo that caters to the interests of a select few. It sends a disheartening message to voters: Your concerns are less important than the influence of deep pockets. Moreover, these changes reinforce the perception that elected officials prioritize self-interest and the preservation of power over the needs of the constituents they are supposed to serve.

Furthermore, the last-minute nature of these proposed changes is concerning. Pushing through significant alterations at the end of this year's legislative session, without proper public input, undermined the democratic process and contradicted the legislature's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and representing the interests of the people.

Rushing through legislation without due diligence also undermined the credibility of the lawmaking process and prevented lawmakers from fully understanding the potential consequences of their actions. A fundamental pillar of a functioning democracy is an open and accessible legislative process, yet no public hearings were held on this bill before it was passed. A decision as critical as modifying the Public Campaign Finance Program demands a thoughtful and deliberate approach, considering its far-reaching implications for our democracy.

Now more than ever, it is imperative that we hold our elected officials accountable for their decisions. We must demand transparency and integrity in our political system, ensuring that the voice of every voter carries equal weight. New Yorkers deserve to have their voices heard, and the proposed changes should be subject to thorough public scrutiny.

A veto by the governor would send a resounding message that the power of democracy lies in the hands of the people, not the checkbooks of the elite. It would reaffirm a commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, where candidates are judged by the strength of their ideas and the support they garner from ordinary citizens. Vetoing the proposed changes would protect progress made in empowering small donors and reduce the influence of wealthy interests in New York politics. Let us not allow last-minute amendments and rushed legislation to erode the trust and confidence of the people. Together, we can foster a system that truly represents all New Yorkers.