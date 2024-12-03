New York State can meet offshore wind's challenges

As New York State prepares to announce the winners of its fifth offshore wind solicitation, we should remember that the best way to honor the momentum we’ve built is to fully commit. New York is serious about addressing climate change, creating quality union jobs, and ensuring a cleaner, more resilient future for our children. That requires an all-of-the-above energy approach, with significant and continued investment in offshore wind.

It would be easy to focus on the obstacles and overlook the immense progress we have made. Nowhere in the United States is this more evident than on Long Island. South Fork Wind is a powerful example of what we can achieve when vision and resilience come together. The project’s success, along with the ongoing construction of the Sunrise Wind project, show what New Yorkers can accomplish when we work together — no matter how challenging the journey.

Rebuilding our energy infrastructure to meet the moment and deliver a cleaner, brighter future is a complex and ambitious undertaking. But if there’s one thing history has shown us, it’s that things worth doing are rarely easy.

In fact, it’s the challenges that give weight to our victories and meaning to our progress. Offshore wind development isn’t just about hitting renewable energy targets; it’s about investing in our communities, believing in our workforce, strengthening our energy independence, and bolstering national security. New York is on track to be the center of a robust offshore wind industry that will be an integral part of fueling our future.

Not only does South Fork Wind represent a new chapter in Long Island’s energy story, it’s one that prioritizes environmental stewardship and economic resilience.

Sign up for The Point Newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Sunrise Wind project is going to be even more impactful. When completed, it will bring power to thousands more homes, put more people to work in good-paying union jobs, and support our climate goals. These projects haven’t come without their challenges. Developers must prioritize displaced workers as the industry footprint continues to grow, and operations and maintenance workers must have the freedom to exercise their rights without fear of retribution. But the progress we’re making shows that these challenges can be met — and that the benefits are substantial.

New York’s energy transition offers us a rare chance to reshape our economy in ways that prioritize working people and future generations. Each new wind turbine off our coast reduces our dependence on fossil fuels, enhances our resilience against energy disruptions, and strengthens our national security. For New Yorkers, this means having a reliable energy supply that isn’t subject to the whims of global markets. It’s a vital step toward achieving true energy independence.

The challenges facing offshore wind development on Long Island are real and surmountable. Remember: The difficulty of a task does not diminish its value. In fact, the hurdles we’ve overcome to get to this point only reinforce the importance of our efforts.

New York has a unique opportunity to lead the nation in offshore wind, to create a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous future for all. But achieving that future requires boldness and ambition. As we prepare for the fifth offshore wind solicitation, I urge New York State to go big — to fully commit to the path of progress, resilience, and opportunity. It’s proof that the path to a better future isn’t always easy, but it is always worth taking.

Let’s continue to rise to the challenge and build a legacy of which we can all be proud.

This guest essay reflects the views of John R. Durso, president of the Long Island Federation of Labor.