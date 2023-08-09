Gov. Hochul should sign the Grieving Families Act

Last month on July 24 marked two years since the worst day of my life. It was the day my wife and I lost our son Ryan. He died in a high-speed crash in Quogue, when a driver traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour slammed into the car in which Ryan was riding, killing both of them and three others. The pain we felt then and continue to feel today is something I pray no other family has to endure.

Ryan was just 25 years old. To me, his life was priceless. But under existing New York State law, his life had little value. That’s because jurors in civil proceedings are only allowed to consider economic damages, which for young people like Ryan amount to almost nothing.

In January, Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the Grieving Families Act — a law that would have changed how New York determines what a human life is worth in court.

I’m grateful for the resolve our lawmakers showed in June when they passed an updated version of the legislation that fully addresses the concerns the governor raised, an act we deeply appreciate. Now, the governor again has an opportunity to right a historic wrong by updating our state’s 175-year-old wrongful death law to allow courts to consider the full measure of a family’s grief and lost relationships when a loved one like Ryan is taken away as a result of negligence or wrongdoing.

Despite cliches, time does not always heal. I have spent the last year-and-a-half fighting to ensure that families who suffer similarly horrific tragedies see the lives of their children, spouses and parents given the respect and consideration they deserve.

I have been emphatic in the past in stating that this is not about making money off a loss. All those families who have joined me in Albany and in talks with state legislators agree that having our loved ones back would be infinitely preferable to dollars. But it’s also true that this archaic statute plays a significant role in perpetuating inequality throughout the state among the economically disadvantaged and especially among people of color, women and seniors who are more likely to be overworked and underpaid and therefore undervalued by the courts.

I applaud the State Senate and Assembly for their vigilance. Several of the legislators have been impacted by the unfortunate loss of a beloved family member and they have spoken eloquently about the difficulty of moving forward. But every month that goes by, more families join the list of victims who are denied equal opportunity for justice and meaningful compensation.

Enacting the Grieving Families Act is not a political issue — it’s a moral imperative. That is why it has passed twice with overwhelming bipartisan support at a time when it is difficult to find consensus on just about anything. Immeasurable harm is done every day and month that goes by with the existing law in place.

Nothing can bring back Ryan, or the countless others whose lives have been cut short prematurely. But Gov. Hochul can offer some small measure of healing and relief to families across New York who have already suffered more than anyone should have to.

Gov. Hochul, I humbly urge you to do the right thing and sign the Grieving Families Act into law.

This guest essay reflects the views of Kurt Kiess, who lives in Manhasset.