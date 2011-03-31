Let's beat litter, one scrap at a time

Reader Elliott Yablon lives in Great River.

Several years ago while taking a walk in the woods at Heckscher State Park in East Islip, I saw a bright red object off in the distance. It stuck out like a sore thumb. It was a ripped Mylar balloon that probably had been discarded and eventually floated to Earth.

I thought, if we're lucky, this thing will disintegrate in about 100 years -- or I could speed up the process by bending down and picking it up.

In a few seconds and with minimal effort, the entire area looked better. I continued my walk, never giving it a second thought. Weeks later, I heard a politician on TV talking about how polluted the environment is. It occurred to me that every political officeholder from the president to dogcatcher talks about what we need to do to improve our communities, our nation and our planet. Safer, cleaner and less polluted -- that is the mantra. Everything from the simplest to the most complex ideas are discussed endlessly, but nothing seems to happen except, of course, more talk.

I believe that there is a simple, more direct and painless way to improve the world we leave to our grandchildren. My wife and I have been doing it for years at home and in our travels. All we do is simply bend down and pick up one or two pieces of trash each day, whether it's at the bank or supermarket or anywhere else, and dump it in a nearby trash bin. Although it makes us feel that we are doing our small part to leave the world a better place for our grandchildren, I must admit that I'm not sure we are making much of a difference.

So this is a call to everyone out there: It's time to bend down, pick it up and dump it. The exercise will help you, and the park will have one less beer can ruining the view. If you have the opportunity to pick up some litter when your grandchildren are with you, they will learn a valuable lesson without you having to say a word.

You don't have to adopt a section of highway or road as big corporations do. And it isn't necessary to be as rich as Bill Gates. All that is required is a few deep knee bends and the desire to make a difference.