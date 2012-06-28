McFeatters: Affordable Care Act is law of the land

A deeply divided Supreme Court did with President Barack Obama's health care act what high courts are supposed to do: It brought a sharp and conclusive end to the debate over whether the Affordable Care Act was constitutional.

By a 5-4 vote, the justices said it was, with Chief Justice John Roberts, usually numbered among the conservatives, joining what's loosely described as the "liberal" wing of the court to write the majority decision. This long-awaited ruling -- the law was passed and immediately challenged in early 2010 -- may mark the moment that the panel truly became the "Roberts court." Arriving at the decision could not have been easy. Swing justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in dissent, "In our view, the act before us is invalid in its entirety." The majority dealt quickly and cleanly with the thorniest point of the law, the mandate requiring individuals to buy health insurance or pay a penalty, by brushing aside the arcane debate over the Commerce Clause and simply declaring the mandate a tax and, as such, well with the government's power to impose.

The ruling was a clear victory for Obama as the election campaign escalates and an undoubted morale boost for a White House that has been battered by bad news and missteps.

Republicans immediately announced plans to push ahead with their mantra "repeal and replace," but that may not be as easy as it sounds. Take away the name "Obamacare," a pejorative among the GOP, and polls show that parts of the law are truly popular with Republican rank-and-file: -- Allowing young adults to stay in their parents' insurance until age 26.

-- Ending annual and lifetime limits on health insurance payouts.

-- Not allowing children with health problems to be denied insurance.

-- And, by 2014, not allowing people with pre-existing medical conditions to be denied coverage.

And then there are the sheer numbers: The law enables 30 million Americans who don't have health insurance to get it and the administration estimates only 4 million people will reject that benefit. The law excludes illegal immigrants.

"Repeal" will be tough, "replace" even harder. The House Republican alternative of vouchers to buy health insurance, even under its new name "premium support," has not caught on with voters. And then there is the awkward fact that the Affordable Care Act closely parallels Mitt Romney's own plan as Massachusetts governor.

The administration did suffer one serious setback. The law greatly expands Medicaid -- medical coverage for the poor and disabled -- to cover another 17 million, but the court struck down a provision that revokes all of a state's Medicaid funding if it refuses to go along with the expansion.

The idea of national health care has been taken up by at least eight presidents going back to Teddy Roosevelt. And now, thanks to Thursday's ruling, the country has such a plan.

Dale McFeatters is a senior writer for the Scripps Howard News Service.