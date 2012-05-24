McFeatters: Scrap the Essential Air Service

Tired of jostling lines to board overcrowded aircraft? Jammed overhead bins? Being wedged into the middle seat with the passenger in front of you reclining in your lap? The taxpayers have a solution for that, but it involves flying to and from destinations like Ely, Nev., Dubois, Pa., and Hagerstown, Md.

When Congress deregulated the airlines in the 1970s, it created the Essential Air Service Program out of the justified fear that the airlines would drop unprofitable flights to smaller cities.

The 1978 program was supposed to last only a few years, reports Jim Osman of the Scripps National Investigative Team, "but 34 years later, it's still being paid for by taxpayers." EAS has been scaled back from 746 cities to 163, but Uncle Sam is still shelling out $200 million a year to fly a relative handful of passengers.

The communities served typically get two to four round-trip flights a day aboard a 19-seat aircraft to larger hub cities with access to the national air travel network.

The investigative team boarded a few of these flights. One reporter was the sole passenger on a 300-mile flight from Ely to Las Vegas at an estimated cost to taxpayers of $70,000. The service to and from Ely is the nation's most heavily subsidized, coming out to about $3,700 per passenger.

The government requires a city to be 70 miles from a hub airport to qualify for the service. Hagerstown is 75 miles from Baltimore -- the two cities are on the same interstate -- and on a recent flight the reporter and one other person were the only passengers. The pilot invited the other passenger to sit in the co-pilot's seat.

You don't get treatment like that from the major carriers.

Critics say the program has served its purpose and should be scrapped in a time of large federal deficits. But defenders say these flights are one of the few tools a small town has in attracting business.

Lawmakers repeatedly say they must make tough choices if the budget is to be cut. The EAS is one of them.

Dale McFeatters is a senior writer for the Scripps Howard News Service.