Obamacare scare fizzles

WASHINGTON -- Ever since the enactment of the Obama health-care reform plan, the Republican Party has been operating on the assumption that American voters have wanted nothing more than its repeal. The results of Tuesday's special election in a Buffalo-area congressional election should cause the GOP to rethink its war on "Obamacare" as a main ticket to regaining the White House next year.

Democrat Kathy Hochul, the clerk of Erie County, won a clear 48-42 victory over Republican Jane Corwin in a race dominated by the issue of Medicare. Corwin made herself a vulnerable target by supporting the broad reform plan of Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), passed by the House with unanimous GOP backing but just buried in the Senate for this year.

As often happens in a stand-alone special election, money flooded into the district from proponents of both sides of the issue. Supporters of Hochul hammered Corwin with television ads accusing the Republicans not only of wanting to kill Medicare as it exists, but also of continuing tax breaks for the rich at the expense of the elderly.

Hochul cast the national Republican push for budget cuts and deficit reduction, led by Ryan, as an assault on the middle class. Her message echoed the national Democratic argument as both parties gear up for the 2012 fights for the White House and control of Congress.

In her victory statement, Hochul offered a preview of what is to come. "We can balance our budget the right way," she said, "not on the backs of our seniors, but by closing corporate loopholes for companies that ship jobs overseas, and ending subsidies to Big Oil and, yes, by making the multimillionaires and billionaires pay their fair share. And we can ensure we do not decimate Medicare. We will keep the promises made to our seniors, who have spent their lives paying into Medicare, so they can count on health care when they need it most."

Some local Republicans sought to explain away the upset result by noting that a third candidate, Jack Davis, running as a tea party advocate, won 8 percent of the vote in what had long been considered a safe, Republican district. But Corwin would have had to sweep nearly all of Davis's votes to change the outcome. In any event, the vote also did show how the tea-party movement can be at least a marginal threat to the GOP next year.

More significant, though, was the strong demonstration that Medicare has joined Social Security as the other major national entitlement program identified as "the third rail" in American politics. Candidates touch at their own peril, and Corwin did so in seeking a House seat the Republicans originally were expected easily to hold.

In the 2010 congressional elections, the Republicans made hay citing strong opposition in polls to Obama's plan, in a public environment of confusion and uncertainty about what it entailed, and that the administration never effectively countered.

The Republican attack flourished in the initial months of the plan's enactment, when there was little tangible evidence of its effectiveness, with many benefits not scheduled to kick in until later. "Obamacare" became a scare label countered only by Democratic reminders of such immediate benefits as extended coverage to young adults at home and lifting the requirement that no pre-existing conditions be present.

But once a public perception started to take hold, pushed by the Democrats, that the Ryan plan would "kill Medicare as we know it," the Republican onslaught on "Obamacare" began to lose its steam. The same thing happened to George W. Bush at the start of his second term when he tried to sell what the Democrats quickly labeled the "privatization" of Social Security.

Thus the election of Kathy Hochul in the upstate New York district is an early warning to the Republican Party elsewhere, looking to 2012. Its continued assault on the Obama health-care act, and its backing of the aggressive Ryan alternative that causes anxiety among middle-class voters and the elderly, may be a serious misreading of the public will at a time of major economic uneasiness.

