OPINION: Health care divide is all elephant vs. rider

The health care summit was the latest episode in an epic battle between the elephant and its rider. The elephant, in a metaphor originally devised by psychologist Jonathan Haidt, stands for our emotional side. It enables our capacity for love and loyalty and is behind our drive to protect our families. The rider stands for our rational side. It's what makes long-term plans, sets the alarm clock and tells us to walk away from that pint of Ben & Jerry's.

For the better part of the past year, Democrats have appealed to logic with health care proposal after complicated health care proposal, while Republicans have appealed to emotion. It's been comprehensive reform vs. the audacity of nope.

In the fascinating new book "Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard," authors Chip and Dan Heath argue that we embrace change only by bringing these oft-conflicted systems into alignment. They argue, "When change efforts fail, it's usually the elephant's fault since the kind of change we want typically involves short-term sacrifices for long-term payoffs." At the same time, the rider without the elephant is prone to paralysis by overanalysis. Ultimately, the authors write, "a reluctant elephant and a wheel-spinning rider can both ensure that nothing changes." Welcome to Washington's health care debate.

I asked Dan Heath why a president elected on a mantra of change keeps running into a brick wall, particularly on health care. "The appetite for change is here, but Democrats are doing a poor job of tapping into the emotion," he said. They're missing the opportunity to appeal to something deeper in people.

In "Switch," the authors tell a story about the St. Lucia parrot - a magnificent creature that lives only on that Caribbean island. Biologists were writing the species' eulogy when conservation activist Paul Butler found himself charged with figuring out how to save the parrot. Butler had ideas: Create a bird sanctuary, license eco-tourism and muscle up the punishments for harming the parrot. But he also had a problem. Most people on St. Lucia didn't know about the parrot, let alone care. What to do? Instead of making an analytical case, Butler went for the emotional. He appealed to St. Lucians' national character. The message: We are the kind of people who take care of our own. He built popular support for new laws, and today, there are seven times as many parrots on the island.

What would our two major political parties do if they had to save that parrot? Senate Democrats would probably hold a series of hearings deriding opponents as bird-haters, before engaging in a months-long analysis of tree and forestry data. Senate Republicans would decry the government takeover of the forest. Either way, the result would be the same: no parrot.

On health care, Democrats may ultimately "win" by jamming a bill through the Senate under the budget procedure known as reconciliation, but they're losing popular support for good initiatives because rank-and-file voters don't feel the emotional connection. When Kathleen Sebelius talks up "pooled purchasing options," people's eyes glaze over. The logical arguments are good, but my elephant could not care less.

Instead, try tapping into a deeper sentiment: This is America. We are the kind of country that doesn't let a man go bankrupt because his wife or kids get sick. We believe everyone deserves a doctor. That's who we are.

President Barack Obama referred to his mother's battle with cancer as he opened Thursday's summit, and this is where he should steer this debate. If he can get people to see and feel the issue, change is possible.

Ultimately, Democrats are going to have to attach an elephant to their rider if they want people to embrace change. They need to do it soon, though, before Republicans find a rider for their unwieldy elephant.