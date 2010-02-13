OPINION: Think before you say the 'R-word'

Walking through the halls of a high school, bits and pieces of conversations buzz in and out of your ears. You pick up on a couple words here, some laughter over there.

But as I listen, I hear some people laughing at the expense of others. I hear one person say, "That's so retarded," and an entire group erupts in laughter, while my heart sinks just a little bit more.

Ever since I was little, it was made clear to me that using words that were hurtful to others was simply not OK. There were no questions asked, it just wasn't allowed.

Yet in high school, it feels as if everyone believes using these kinds of words is the "cool" thing to do. Each time someone says, "What are you, retarded?" or "He's so retarded," my chest tightens and anger floods through me. There are plenty of offensive words that have been banished out of respect for different groups. What about the people who are diagnosed as being mentally or physically retarded? How can someone just stand by and let these innocent people, who can't stand up for themselves, be put down?

Here's the common excuse - I hear it almost every day - "Oh, I didn't mean it like that." More often than not, they meant it as a synonym for stupid.

My 18-year-old brother, Peter, was born with a disability known as Fragile-X Syndrome, and he is by no means stupid. In fact, my brother is more intelligent than anyone would ever think. Not only is he intelligent, but he doesn't have a care in the world. He is the happiest, funniest and sweetest person I have ever known. He is pure innocence and joy, and he only has the ability to love. Anyone who has ever met him will tell you nothing less.

Peter does not have the capability to understand that he has mental retardation. Still, every time someone uses the word "retarded" to make fun of something or to put someone down, it is an indirect insult to him and the other 650 million people worldwide who are disabled in some way or another. And that's true no matter how the person saying it "meant it."

The voices of Peter and the millions like him who cannot stick up for themselves should still be heard. Think of whom you may be hurting with every word that comes out of your mouth. Think before you say it.