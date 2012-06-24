Pixar's 'Brave' tops weekend box office

A new Disney princess has ascended to the box-office throne with a No. 1 debut for Pixar Animation's "Brave."

The latest from the makers of "WALL-E," "Finding Nemo" and the "Toy Story" movies opened with $66.7 million domestically, The Associated Press reports.

Featuring a feisty Scottish princess, "Brave" was the first of Disney's Pixar animations with a female protagonist. And it left American hero Abraham Lincoln in the dust.

The 20th Century Fox action tale "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" opened far back at No. 3 with $16.5 million, behind "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted."