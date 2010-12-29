U.S. a 'nation of wusses'?

Jonathan Capehart is an editorial writer for The Washington Post.

Snow makes people cranky - and public officials probably crankier than most. Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell wins, hands down, for the best snowruption.

During a radio interview Monday, Rendell was beside himself that the Philadelphia Eagles game scheduled for Sunday was canceled due to the snow.

"It is an absolute joke. I was looking forward to this. This would have been a real experience. It's what football is all about. Good Lord, we're becoming a nation of wusses. The Chinese are kicking our butt in everything."

"A nation of wusses"?! Ouch!

But Rendell wasn't done. Riffing on the remarks of a Philadelphia Daily News blogger, he said: "If this was in China, do you think the Chinese would have called off the game? . . . The people would have been marching down to the stadium. They would

have walked, and they would have been doing calculus on their way down."

Rendell has a point. With our padded playgrounds and safety helmets, the next generation of Americans will perhaps never know the joys of and lessons learned from a skinned knee or an ill-advised trick on a bike. Or rollerblades, or skateboards.

But I take issue with Rendell's musings on the Chinese. Sure, the people would have been marching down to the stadium - by order of the state.