Crisp: What's wrong with a little redistribution of wealth?

One good gaffe (47 percent "who are dependent upon government") calls for another, so Romney staffers reached back to 1998, catching Barack Obama telling students at Loyola University that he actually believes in "redistribution, at least at a certain level." In 1998, Obama probably didn't imagine that 14 years later he would be president of the United States. If he had, he might have chosen his words more carefully.

On the other hand, he also probably couldn't have imagined how casually in 2012 he would be called a "socialist," even when he hasn't come close to behaving like one. Or how toxic a word like "redistribution" could become. After all, "redistribution" is only a word, and even when it's attached to the phrase "of wealth" its meaning needn't be as malignant as the anti-Obama forces imagine.

The term may have acquired a bad reputation, but "redistribution" can be used just as easily to describe what happens when people pool their resources to create the infrastructure of a civilized, secure society. Almost no Americans, including the Democrats, want to bring everyone's income down or up to the same level. But nearly all of us believe in pooling our money -- "redistributing" it -- for common purposes. Furthermore, most of us believe in some level of progressive taxation to make the process work.

This is how we create fire departments, interstate highways and a huge army and navy. It's how we build dams and safe public water supplies. It's how we manage to go to the moon.

And, as it turns out, most of us -- about 96 percent -- also believe in deriving personal, direct benefits from the redistributed money. This is borne out by the findings of a 2008 national survey by the Cornell Survey Research Institute, as reported in The New York Times on Sept. 24 by Professor Suzanne Mettler of Cornell and Associate Professor John Sides of George Washington University.

Ignoring the many government initiatives, like highways and safe food, that benefit everyone, Mettler and Sides explored the extent to which individual Americans use any of 21 social policies -- student loans, Medicare, housing -- that the federal government provides, including social policies embedded in the tax code.

The average American uses five of these policies at some point in her lifetime. Mettler and Sides tweezed out differences in the way various groups of Americans use government benefits, but the overwhelming finding was that virtually all Americans -- Democrats, Republicans, rich, poor --benefit at roughly the same level from federal government policies that are so thoroughly woven into our society's fabric that an aged pensioner could, without irony, bluster at a campaign rally last year: "Keep your government hands off of my Medicare!" Mettler and Sides put it nicely: "Instead of dividing us, our experiences as both makers and takers ought to bind us in a community of shared sacrifice and mutual support." So, our rants about smaller government and lower taxes need to be tempered by three facts: First, nearly all of us, even the wealthy, benefit significantly from the redistribution of wealth that creates and supports our society and improves our private lives. Second, there's nothing disgraceful about this.

And third -- I hate to say this -- we are going to need more government, not less. The fact is, our economy is increasingly national and global and so are our biggest problems and challenges, like the rise of China, Muslim unrest and climate change.

The idea that the United States can cope with these threats and challenges with a drastically diminished federal government is as naive and unrealistic as Gov. Rick Perry's threat that Texas might be tempted to secede from the union.

The attempt to hang a term like "redistribution" around Obama's neck for political advantage is fraud of the first order. In fact, "redistribution" is just another way of saying "civilization."

John M. Crisp teaches in the English Department at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas.