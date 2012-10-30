Basu: Why Barack Obama deserves re-election

Presidential re-elections are never quite like the first time when, if you were lucky, you fell in love with the candidate. In four years, you see him up close, and sometimes get frustrated he isn't going farther faster or trumpeting his case better.

But if the relationship is good, four years let you see what he's made of and whether his priorities matched his promises.

For this president, that meant having the backs of the majority of people. Barack Obama does, I believe.

Four years ago, when he mesmerized crowds, roaring "Yes we can!" he awoke a dream of an America many of us feared losing. After being dragged under false pretenses into two costly wars, implicated in torture and stripped of civil liberties, we wanted our country back.

He inherited a job few would envy. The economy was out of control. The mortgage crisis had taken people's homes and globalization was taking their jobs. His predecessor's tax cuts to the rich were draining the coffers. So were wars, even as their stated target -- the Sept. 11 mastermind -- eluded capture.

The idea of government saving industries that obscenely inflate executives' pay while scrimping on workers is hard to cheer. But Obama's economic stimulus and auto bailout prevented things from going into free fall and Detroit workers from losing their jobs. Without it, ordinary Americans would have paid dearly. Stringent conditions were set and met.

Obama gained passage of health care reform, tackling a primary cause of personal bankruptcies. It would have been better with a public option, but congressional Republicans dug their heels in, many wanting only to see him fail.

Insurance companies can no longer discriminate because of pre-existing conditions or impose lifetime caps, and young people can stay on their parents' insurance until age 26.

Under Obama's watch, Osama bin Laden was tracked down and killed (though some of us would have preferred his capture and trial). A key reason for our Iraq presence crumbled. Troops have been withdrawn.

There are critical domestic issues, including the rights of women, which are seeing a frightening backlash from the right wing of the Republican Party. There's a real push to get rid of abortion rights, even for rape victims. Some politicians would go after birth control, too.

It would be easier to compare Obama to his Republican challenger if we knew which Romney would show up, if elected. Would it be the moderate who brought health care reform to Massachusetts--- including taxpayer-funded abortions? Or the Romney who vows to get rid of "Obamacare," wants Roe v. Wade overturned and Planned Parenthood de-funded? Would it be the Romney who privately wrote off 47 percent of Americans as government-dependent leeches? I don't share with some a view of Romney as wooden or cold. He can be personally charming and engaging. He towered over his competitors for the Republican nomination, though that's not saying much, given the far-right positions of most.

Unfortunately, he picked a running mate, Paul Ryan, whose economic and social views mirror those.

Romney's economic priorities were reflected in his private-equity firm, Bain Capital, where the goal was to create wealth for some, while others got pink slips. The Wall Street Journal reported that 22 percent of companies Bain acquired filed for bankruptcy or liquidated within eight years.

Romney's main approach to creating jobs now is cutting taxes and scrapping needed regulations that protect labor and the environment. He claims, to the wonderment of economists, that he can cut taxes on the wealthy, raise defense spending and balance the budget. He just won't say what social programs he'd sacrifice.

Obama supports equality for gay people; Romney doesn't. Obama approved pay equity for women and backs reproductive rights; Romney hasn't. Obama wants comprehensive immigration reform, and signed an executive order enabling young undocumented immigrants to become legal, which Romney vows to overturn. He shows little insight into foreign policy and even less diplomatic skill.

Who leads America next will determine whether we go forward or back. Continued progress requires ramping up schools to match the skilled workers China and India are turning out. It demands jobs and a workable Mideast peace plan. Mostly, it requires a leader who stands up for everyone, not just the richest or most powerful.

Hands down, that leader is Barack Obama.

