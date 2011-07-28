Creative energy for Patchogue

Architects' renderings and approved plans are key steps in downtown revitalization. But the arrival of tenants for new housing -- especially the kind of young people who will not only patronize stores but add vitality to a community -- is especially encouraging. That's what's happening in Patchogue.

This week, the village formally marked the opening of Artspace Patchogue Lofts, where all kinds of artists -- actors, photographers, poets, sculptors, you name it -- will both live and work. That means galleries, which will help make the village a destination, along with the thriving Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. It also means more sales for downtown businesses and fewer vacant stores.

All 45 of the units in the five-story space have been leased. So the event this week was just a way for the village and Artspace to let the world know that it has already begun creating the hum of artistic creativity in the heart of the village.

This project is a good example of a public-private partnership. It needed the cooperation of Artspace, the nonprofit developer from Minneapolis, as well as the state, Suffolk County and the village.

Many of the artists are young, but some are seniors. Whatever their age or medium, what they have in common is a need for a congenial, not-too-pricey place to live and practice their art. What they give back is the sense of buzz and excitement that successful downtowns can't do without. hN