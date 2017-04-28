Day in and day out

Happy Friday from The Point!

Daily Point

Uber circling Nassau

The passage of ride-hailing legislation in the state budget doesn’t mean the battle over the expansion of Uber and its brethren outside New York City has ended.

On Monday, a group representing some taxi medallion owners in the city sent a letter to the county executives of Nassau and Suffolk, Edward Mangano and Steve Bellone, asking them to require that Uber drivers be subjected to fingerprint checks, a bit of local regulation that does not appear to be allowed in the legislation.

At the same time, Uber is sending hundreds of thousands of pieces of direct mail around the state — tens of thousands of which are appearing in Nassau mailboxes — thanking elected officials by name (see above for the Sen. Carl Marcellino-Assemb. Michael Montesano mailer) for voting to approve the expansion of ride-hailing.

Why the emphasis on Nassau? Because that’s one of the counties targeted by the taxi industry that Uber fears could decide to ban ride-hailing by opting out of the legislation, which leaves such decisions to counties.

With Uber, the ride to acceptability is never over.

Michael Dobie

Pointing Out

Mapping out Charles Wang

Charles Wang is leaving Nassau County — again.

Well, at least his business is.

NeuLion Inc., the on-demand video-streaming services company founded by the billionaire and his wife, Nancy Li, is getting tax breaks from Suffolk County’s Industrial Development Agency to move from Plainview to Melville. The company says it will add 40 jobs over two years.

The road from Nassau to Suffolk is a familiar one for Wang, who moved Computer Associates International from Garden City to Islandia 25 years ago in exchange for $13 million in tax breaks and discounts in electricity costs. At the time, it was an unusual move for Suffolk — and, by most accounts, the largest incentive package ever granted by the county. Now, of course, such exemptions are far more common, paving the way for a deal like the one inked by NeuLion, where Wang is now a director.

In the decades since the CA move to Suffolk, Wang has shifted other holdings, too, most notably moving the New York Islanders. They went west, to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Randi F. Marshall

Reference Point

The ghost of 100 days past

“Incoherence and inexperience . . . administration was woefully ill-prepared to take over the government . . . shuffling and sidestepping, giving the impression of confusion and indecision . . . Can he learn from his mistakes?”

That’s the judgment of Newsday’s editorial board — rendered on May 2, 1993. The president was Bill Clinton. So yes, we have seen something like Donald Trump before. Click here to see how Newsday covered the first 100 days of past presidents.

Michael Dobie and Amanda Fiscina