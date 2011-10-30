Editorial: Barraga in Suffolk 11th Dist.

Republican Thomas Barraga, 68, of West Islip, is seeking a fourth term in the county legislature -- after leaving behind his Assembly seat. In his previous three legislature races, he won with about 62 percent of the vote each time. His Democratic opponent, Frank Dolan, 58, also of West Islip, declined to appear for an endorsement interview.

Barraga is a conservative with an independent streak and a commonsense grasp of budget issues. He focuses much more heavily on shaping budgets and on constituent service than on passing legislation. And he's passionate about the need for big projects like the replacement of the Tappan Zee Bridge and a new bridge or tunnel from Long Island to Westchester, to bring jobs to the region.

Unlike many of his colleagues, Barraga says the county does not need more police. And he feels Suffolk should work hard to answer the issues raised by a Department of Justice investigation of its handling of hate crimes.

Overall, he lends a useful, experienced voice of reason to the legislature. Newsday endorses Barraga.