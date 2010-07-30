EDITORIAL: Box score - 10

That's about the number of hours that Khmer Rouge chief jailer Kaing Guek Eav has left to serve in prison for each of the 16,000 deaths he oversaw as a senior member of the "killing fields" regime that decimated a generation of Cambodians. Because of time served and other factors, Duch, as he is known, will serve only 19 years of his 35-year sentence.

Thanks to reader Richard Siegelman of Plainview for doing the math that highlights the inadequacy of this UN tribunal's outcome.