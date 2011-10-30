Editorial: Challenges for Suffolk lawmakers

It's a bit difficult to figure out exactly why anyone would want to serve as a Suffolk County legislator these days. The incumbents are banging their heads against a wall, trying to come up with a budget that's really balanced -- as opposed to the one that County Executive Steve Levy sent them, which they say is about $135 million out of whack.

Many of the same lawmakers will be back next year, contending with the budget that comes out of the difficult process of passage, veto and override in November. There will be new faces as well. Two incumbents could not run again, because of term limits. A third decided not to seek re-election. That guarantees at least three new members. And a few races are close enough for a challenger to unseat an incumbent.

Whether Democrats retain control or Republicans take over, the bipartisan problem will be the same: steering the county through yet another tough budget year. The legislators will also have to forge a smoother relationship with a new county executive than the one with Levy, which has too often made it more difficult to do the people's business.

The new legislature will also have to grapple with such issues as the ongoing saga of the John J. Foley Skilled Nursing Facility in Yaphank and confirming a new police commissioner and other appointees of the new executive.

As Suffolk faces the reality of cutting some services to make up for loss of revenue and increased costs, this will be a painful couple of years. Voters should keep that in mind, and candidates shouldn't fool themselves. Legislating won't be much fun in 2012 or 2013.