Editorial: Court should end marriage discrimination

In its new term that opens Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will revisit a lingering discrimination controversy when it reviews the affirmative action program at the University of Texas. But there's a host of cases challenging discrimination of another sort that deserves the court's immediate attention.

The court will soon announce which petitions, if any, involving same sex marriage it will hear this term. One of the highest-profile disputes involves the California passage, and then repeal, of a marriage equality law. Another questions whether the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which defines marriage in a way that excludes same-sex couples, is constitutional. When the court adds new cases for this term, it should include at least one that gives it an opportunity to end this blatant discrimination.