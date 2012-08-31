Editorial: Expect fireworks on nursing home sale

The ever-contentious $23-million sale of Suffolk's John J. Foley Skilled Nursing Facility in Yaphank will be front and center at Thursday afternoon's meeting of the county legislature's Health Committee. The committee's five members include two strong opponents of the sale and one legislator who abstains from voting on Foley because his wife works there. So the chances that the sale legislation will get out of committee seem slim -- unless Presiding Officer William Lindsay (D-Holbrook) is well enough to attend and cast a yea vote. But there are other legislative mechanisms to get the bill to the floor. In any case, the committee meeting is still likely to be the forum for some fireworks over the sale. County Executive Steve Bellone badly needs it to balance his 2013 budget, and the legislature should keep that stark reality in mind.