Editorial: Horsley in Suffolk 14th District

Suffolk County's 14th Legislative District, on the South Shore, is represented by Babylon Village resident Wayne Horsley, 60, a Democrat with a strong background in public finance and long experience in state and local government.

His challenger is Republican Edward Blankenhorn, 70, a retired Northrop Grumman engineer who specialized in cost analysis. A Lindenhurst resident, the civic-minded Blankenhorn has been active on school boards and in his church.

The candidates do not differ much on the issues. Both like the red-light cameras that save lives and produce income for the county. Both are unfortunately content with the current system of housing homeless sex offenders in trailers in Riverhead and Westhampton. Both want more sewers and both want the county to continue to operate the John J. Foley Skilled Nursing Facility.

Blankenhorn is a thoughtful guy with skills that could be useful in public life. But Horsley is a particularly intelligent and articulate legislator with a sure grasp of the issues.

Newsday endorses Horsley.