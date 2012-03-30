Editorial: Lobbying, an NYS growth industry

6,099 -- That's the number of lobbyists registered in New York, according to a state Joint Commission of Public Ethics report for 2011 released last week. Lobbyists spent a record $220 million on expenses like receptions, advertising and "lobby days." It was a $7-million increase from 2010. At $11.9-million, the leading lobbyist was the Committee to Save New York, a group of business leaders supporting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's efforts to enact a property tax cap and limit spending. To slash in Albany, it seems, you must spend.