Editorial: Mitt Romney, Barack Obama and values that bind America

For at least a few hours Tuesday, sound bites and political sniping from the presidential campaigns gave way to substantive, thoughtful speeches by both President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney. What stood out in this change from the expected routine was how much we agree on in this nation.

Romney addressed the annual Clinton Global Initiative conference in Manhattan, as did Obama. The president also addressed the United Nations. Romney set the stage with well-received levity when, after being introduced by former President Bill Clinton, he joked that "a few words from Bill Clinton can do a lot of good," and said he'd be waiting for his "bounce" in the polls, alluding to the bump Obama's campaign reaped after Clinton's speech at the Democratic convention in Charlotte, N.C. Then Romney spoke, passionately, about the power of work and free enterprise to lift up peoples and nations. He spoke about the generosity of Americans toward nations facing crises. He talked about how work and free markets transform minds, build self-esteem and root out corruption.

He threw in a line about how America "must never apologize" that was both debatable and political. And he sketched out a foreign policy that would have the United States help nations improve property rights, liberties and the rule of law almost as rewards for creating free trade and opening their markets -- a policy some might see as a bit reversed in its timing and priorities. But mostly, the speech held up as valuable things nearly all Americans value, and condemned things nearly all Americans would condemn.

Obama did much the same in both of his appearances. At the Clinton event, he focused on human trafficking, speaking about its terrible cost and the need to end the practice. At the UN, Obama spoke more broadly, lauding recently slain U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens for his work and dedication, and calling the attacks on U.S. embassies over the past two weeks assaults on both America and the values of the world.

Obama spoke on our support of the Arab Spring democratic movements in the Middle East, and their difficulties. He held out freedom, democracy and self-determination as universal values, and tried to explain how our First Amendment rights, alien to so many nations, are an overwhelming force for good even though the speech they produce can be hateful. He condemned violence in response to any expression of ideas, no matter how ugly, and reaffirmed that "justice will be done, that history is on our side, and that a rising tide of liberty will never be reversed."

It's not because either man was being vague that they both delivered speeches the other could almost as easily have given. It's because they were "big ideas" addresses. Americans agree far more than we disagree about values, morals, rights and liberties, about striving for success and caring for others and helping other nations and their citizens toward our path. With a national election looming, and so much focus on the points where Americans diverge, it can be easy to forget the commonality that binds us. It's worth remembering.