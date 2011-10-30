Editorial: Muratore in Suffolk 4th Dist.

Republican Thomas Muratore won this seat in 2009 after a second run against Democrat Brian Beedenbender. This election appears easier for Muratore, 66, of Ronkonkoma. Democratic opponent Joseph Turdik, 58, of Selden, is not actively campaigning.

A legislative highlight for Muratore was passage of his law to cap county sales taxes when gasoline exceeds $3 per gallon. In a new term, he wants to freeze county property taxes, streamline permit processes for businesses, keep homeless sex offenders housed in Riverhead and Westhampton, allow more red-light cameras for safety, expand sewer service as part of rebuilding the Ronkonkoma hub, and beef up police ranks but ask police unions to help solve the county budget crisis. Muratore's also fighting to preserve 50 acres at the community college in Selden.

His 35 years with the Suffolk Police Department give him street-level credibility and a make him a good judge of reality. Newsday endorses Muratore.