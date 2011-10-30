Editorial: Poulos in Suffolk 16th District

Both Legis. Steve Stern, 43, (D-Dix Hills), and his Republican opponent, Deborah Poulos, 57, also of Dix Hills, agree: Neither wants to be a career politician. But Stern is seeking his fourth term.

He is proud of creating a "silver alert" program for the cognitively impaired elderly who wander off and go missing. Overall, he has been steady, but not distinguished.

Poulos, a divorce lawyer, thinks her ability to get feuding couples to negotiate is a skill that will help in the legislature. She may be right. This page has endorsed Stern in the past, but Poulos offers a sensible, fresh approach that's worth trying. Newsday endorses Poulos.