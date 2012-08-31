Editorial: Wait for vets disability benefits is too long

376 -- That's how many days it takes for a veteran in New York to get a decision on a war-related disability claim. The only place the process is slower is north Texas. The delays are a shame when the national average is an already-long 257 days. Veterans who appeal a denied claim wait another 3 1/2 years for an answer, according to the nonprofit Center for Investigative Reporting. The Department of Veterans Affairs has to do a better job for wounded warriors who need disability compensation from a grateful nation to help them get on with their lives.