More C-SPAN cameras needed for the House

In November 1994, as Republicans prepared to take over the leadership of the House of Representatives following a legendary slew of midterm victories, then-C-SPAN chief executive Brian Lamb sent soon-to-be Speaker Newt Gingrich a plaintive letter. Lamb wanted an expanded opportunity to broadcast the goings-on of the House — more than the single-camera coverage, focused only on members speaking from the well, that had been the rule since coverage from the House floor on the channel established by cable networks began in 1978.

Today that letter — asking that C-SPAN be allowed to broadcast floor debates and the daily speaker’s conference, establish a permanent camera location just off the floor for interviews, show committee meetings, and open Senate/House conference committees to cameras — has been immortalized on a page on C-SPAN’s website.

Transparency is rarely popular with those it unveils. But a few weeks ago, it was extremely popular with Americans who finally got to experience it. As the cameras broadcast a chamber operating without the rules limiting coverage because there was no speaker and therefore no formal vote to put the old rules in place, the nation watched Republicans tie themselves in knots through speaker vote after speaker vote until Kevin McCarthy was chosen on the 15th round.

Viewership showed the public is interested in the proceedings of government when the drama can be captured. It was the people’s business, mostly being conducted in front of the people, in real time. It was lively and informative, and it engaged a mass of Americans in the political process at a time when we’re told our interest in and knowledge of civics has been drastically diminished.

Now the nation's attention is on the debt ceiling and the likely protracted battle over its increase. A chance to better understand the machinations surrounding that fight, as well as the numerous investigations promised by the Republicans and the day-to-day dealings that make the United States run smoothly, or fail to, could have Americans tuning in.

C-SPAN is right. Coverage ought to be more extensive and comprehensive. While it’s true that elected officials need a certain amount of privacy to hash out the messy business of politics, they have private rooms off the floor and any number of quiet corners to which they can retreat.

But coverage also ought to be available online even for people who don't have satellite or cable subscriptions, which is not the case now.

Matt Gaetz is right, as unfamiliar as the words feel. The Florida congressman renowned for his inflammatory MAGA agenda, vicious and self-promoting social media style, and legal troubles has become the leading proponent of more transparency on the floor.

The People’s Business is more likely to be conducted in the people’s best interests if the people can see what’s happening. And that’s what matters.