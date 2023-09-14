Put brakes on car data collection

Modern life is such that we presume many of our comings and goings are watched, that our preferences and purchases are tracked, and that there isn't much we can do about this collection of information about our daily routines.

Are we too trusting? Is the enormity of the data collection becoming too intrusive and less secure? Does it pose more risks than benefits? A recent study by the Mozilla Foundation, a nonprofit associated with the tech company that created the Firefox browsers, found automakers are scooping up more personal data than necessary and using that information for reasons other than what is needed to safely operate the vehicle.

Cars have turned into computers on wheels and while that rearview camera or alerts about the location of the nearest gas station might be helpful, what your car knows about you is increasingly being logged and sold and is easily obtainable by government agencies.

The Mozilla report notes that cars have microphones and cameras that face inward and outward , allowing automakers "unmatched power to watch, listen and collect information about what you do and where you go in your car." With no real rules of the road in place, drivers might be unwittingly divulging too much. It is almost impossible to opt out of these internet-connected systems.

The data isn't just to help manufacturers learn how to improve their products or keep you safe, a common justification. The survey of 25 major car brands found that 21 keep the right to share your personal data and 19 said they sell it to data brokers. More than half the companies provide information to government agencies that request it, not requiring a search warrant or any notice to the individual owner.

While some auto companies provided minimal information to the Mozilla researchers, Japanese automaker Nissan acknowledged it collects driver's license, immigration status, race, sexual orientation and even health diagnosis information. Nissan also revealed it had a data collection category for "sexual activity." Five other said they could track genetic information or characteristics.

Change is possible. In Europe, where privacy regulations are a much higher priority, far less data is collected. A trade group for car manufacturers says it would welcome a federal law setting privacy standards, rather than a patchwork of state regulations. California already has a law requiring automakers to provide owners with the individual information they've already collected. The state recently opened its first investigation into the industry's practices. But the trade group, Alliance for Automobile Innovation, said it will not support a blanket provision that would allow car owners to opt out of all data collection or get any existing data deleted.

As public awareness increases about cars and privacy, manufacturers should respond with efforts to minimize collection. Perhaps those ubiquitous new-car window stickers listing all the shiny options should also detail what personal information you would be surrendering. The best answer, though, is a comprehensive federal policy.