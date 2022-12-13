Welcome return to masks for a safer holiday season

Long Island is leading the state in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, according to the latest federal and state data. Don't be misled by infection numbers that are artificially low — because many people use home testing kits so their results never show up in the statistics.

Meanwhile, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continue to spread. As families and friends gather during the holiday season, the spread of COVID and these other viruses is likely to worsen. The risks are real.

Beyond the worrisome impact of a rise in serious illness among children and those who are older or immunocompromised, there's a significant concern about what the trifecta of viruses will do to hospital capacity for those needing treatment.

And who wants to miss out on the joys of the season because of a fever, hacking cough, and other consequences of getting infected.

So, stay home if you do have symptoms. And consider using a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Wearing a mask is both wise and necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people wear masks in areas with high infection rates. New York State officials are rightly encouraging masks in crowded settings.

And let's not allow politics to get in the way. Last week, Nassau Community College announced plans to reinstate its mask mandate.

The decision lasted only hours before Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman intervened — and the college dropped the requirement.

Blakeman argued that because he hasn't seen a spike in hospitalizations, the college's decision was "premature." But the school was acting on what was best for the health of its students, faculty and staff. There was no scientific reason for Blakeman to halt the college's mask mandate.

While it seems unlikely that state or local officials will institute new widespread mask mandates, public health leaders must keep a close eye on COVID's track, and on hospitalizations, in the days to come — and let that guide their decisions.

But whether or not mask requirements return, Long Islanders should mask up themselves. By putting on a mask indoors, from public transit to supermarkets to theaters, you're helping to limit the spread and protect yourself and those around you. And those who choose not to wear a mask must not decry those who do.

Beyond masking, Long Islanders also should update their flu and COVID vaccinations. CDC studies show the COVID bivalent booster provides significant protection for those whose previous vaccine immunity has waned. Getting the vaccines now mean you'll be well-protected for the holidays.

And it's also worth it for family members and friends to take a COVID test before attending upcoming gatherings — just to be sure.

This is a time to celebrate and share the season's joys — together. But to do that, we also need to stay safe — together.

