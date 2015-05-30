Cuba still needs to make some concessions

Getting back on better terms with someone you've been on the outs with for 52 years isn't going to be easy. But the United States and Cuba have made some progress since the two nations announced in December their intent to thaw their relationship.

President Barack Obama on Friday officially took Cuba off the list of state-sponsored terrorist organizations after Congress declined to block the move. That now allows Havana's mission in Washington and its diplomats to use U.S. banks for transactions instead of carrying cash.

But after weeks of negotiating, there has been no deal on reopening embassies as Raul Castro's government refuses to allow American diplomats to travel freely on the island or speak with dissidents. Until Cuba makes those concessions, the emerging friendship shouldn't get too warm.