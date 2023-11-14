EPCAL property in Riverhead needs a fresh start

In 1998, when the federal government gave the Town of Riverhead about 2,900 acres of property known as Enterprise Park at Calverton, or EPCAL, there was one condition. The land had to be used for economic development.

It was quite a present.

By gifting Riverhead the land, once leased to Grumman Corp. for military aircraft assembly and testing, U.S. officials hoped the town would recover the thousands of jobs lost when Grumman shut down. Twenty-five years later, much of the land remains vacant, a symbol of municipal failure after failure.

Just two smaller plots on the property a few miles west of Splish Splash Water Park have moved forward — 493 acres owned by developer Jan Burman, who has been subdividing and selling the land for warehouse and manufacturing space, and a 42-acre sports and recreational facility opening this month. About 1,900 acres have been earmarked for open space. But the 600 acres Riverhead sees as a future hub of high-paying jobs and economic activity remain empty.

Now, as incoming supervisor, Timothy Hubbard prepares to take the town's reins, there's another chance to start anew. But will that be enough of a catalyst to find and deliver new developers?

Since 2016, Riverhead has been in a controversial contract with Canadian mall and entertainment developer Triple Five and its affiliate, Calverton Aviation & Technology, or CAT. Concerns have swirled over CAT's finances and worries about a CAT representative's talk of a cargo jetport for the site. Last month, the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency denied the CAT/Triple Five application for financial assistance, arguing it was neither qualified nor eligible. A day later, the Riverhead Town board declared CAT's contract "null and void."

That would seem to allow the town to start fresh — Hubbard told the editorial board he's ready to do just that — but CAT has hinted at legal battles ahead. Nonetheless, there's a real chance to make progress. That begins, Hubbard said, with a change of zoning to prevent the land from becoming a commercial airport or cargo jetport. Once that's done, he hopes to sit with the town's real estate team to determine how to best lease the property and to include town residents in a committee that will assess possible uses.

Those are good steps. And Hubbard has other promising ideas. While he rightly wants to hold on to the important runways for emergencies and other needs, he sees the potential for aviation technology, renewable energy and other similar uses at the site. That's exciting — but moving forward quickly won't be easy. Beyond the legal questions, Hubbard must work with Suffolk County Executive-elect Ed Romaine, the Suffolk County Water Authority and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to resolve outstanding issues over who will provide water for the site.

Riverhead has been waiting long enough for EPCAL to fulfill the promises of generations past.