Death on the track at Belmont

The Belmont Stakes, the fabled final race of the Triple Crown series, is a celebratory time at the renowned thoroughbred track as the horse racing community’s attention turns to Long Island.

But this year, two horses died at Belmont Park within 24 hours during that weekend. Both horses had the same trainer. Both suffered catastrophic injuries to their left front legs. Both had to be euthanized.

Suddenly, the spotlight wasn’t on the history made when Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race as her horse, Arcangelo, beat the favorite and claimed victory.

It made for a jarring scene at Belmont Park, one of Long Island’s precious jewels and key assets. It is a mini-city, home to 1,100 workers and more than 1,600 horses even during the offseason, with dozens of barns and dormitories and even a day care center for the families that live there. And the economic impact is enormous; the horse racing industry statewide generates about $3 billion in annual activity.

But the recent fatalities at Belmont, coupled with the string of deaths earlier this year at Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby, should give pause to even the staunchest of racing fans. Once again, familiar questions are being raised about the safety and well-being of the animals, about the business realities of a sport that’s a key part of the state’s growing gaming industry, and about where we go from here.

Making the conversation even more important and timely is the recent state decision to authorize the New York Racing Association to borrow $455 million to remake Belmont’s grandstand and clubhouse, paving the way for the track to host year-round racing when Aqueduct’s winter operation moves there.

STATE HAS MADE STRIDES

The state has made considerable strides in improving horse racing safety over the last decade. In 2012, after a state task force looked into a rash of deaths at Aqueduct, changes were made in the industry’s standards, regulations and oversight. In 2014, New York’s gaming commission added an equine medical director, Scott Palmer, who was involved in the task force; in an interview, he called himself an “unconditional advocate for the horse.” The state now also has a complete and updated database that allows searches for every death and injury.

The industry evaluates horse deaths by measuring the rate of fatalities per thousand horses who leave the starting gate. New York’s rate stood at about 2.5 per thousand starts more than a decade ago. Now, it’s at about 1.5 per thousand, while the national rate is at about 1.25. The goal, of course, is to get to zero — but regulators are working to push it below 1, as other places, including Japan and Hong Kong, have done.

At Belmont so far this year, four horses have succumbed to fatal racing-related injuries, out of 2,247 horses that have started in 281 races. That’s higher than that 1.5 rate, with the season still underway.

Recent changes nationally led Congress to establish the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, or HISA, to oversee horse safety and enforce more uniform regulations in thoroughbred racing, including a new anti-doping program.

MORE TO DO

Those are all good steps. But the recent fatalities are deeply troubling and show the complexity of the issues surrounding the sport. There’s clearly more to do to mitigate risk and ensure that racing remains as humane and safe as possible.

State and federal officials are investigating the Belmont deaths and their work needs to be thorough and expeditious.

The broader HISA effort remains in its infancy, with further to go to reduce injuries. It is still evaluating its staffing, and establishing rules.

NYRA has work to do, too. Two years ago, the association tried a pilot program that employed technology to analyze a horse’s stride and other medical data during races. Biometric sensors on the horse’s saddle cloth used green, yellow and red lights to signal a horse’s well-being. The pilot was successful, but NYRA wasn’t able to come to an agreement with the private company involved. The association must explore all available technology that could help the industry better understand and address a horse’s medical needs. The more experts and doctors know about a horse’s condition, and the faster they learn of potential problems before or even during a race, the more likely they could address issues before euthanasia becomes necessary.

“It is absolutely amazing to watch the gift that these horses are,” Belmont-winner Antonucci told the editorial board.

Trainers like Antonucci, physicians like Palmer, and horse owners, regulators and so many others are stewards of that gift. Together, they must make sure they fully address horse racing’s challenges, so these magnificent creatures can thrive and jewels like Belmont can continue to shine.