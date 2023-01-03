Santos and the Speaker: Two stories of D.C. cynicism

Elected to Congress behind a veil of lies and facing accusations of criminal conduct, Republican George Santos was not sworn into the House of Representatives Tuesday. That’s not because of his missteps, though. It’s because his party’s missteps kept the GOP from agreeing on a speaker to swear anyone in.

What stands out about Santos’ unlikely rise and unavoidable fall is the cynicism: The political chameleon says whatever is necessary and convenient to serve his own interests. His claims of past employment and education triumphs are debunked. His falsehoods about religious heritage and faith are admitted. So far, only his dedication to a divisive form of Trumpcentric conservatism appears honest and consistent. But Santos’ cynicism is also in line with that of both Rep. Kevin McCarthy, whom Santos is supporting for speaker, and McCarthy’s Freedom Caucus opponents.

A battle for the speakership based on ideological differences within the GOP would be useful and refreshing. But McCarthy, who opposed Donald Trump before supporting him slavishly, then slammed the former president for a few days after Jan. 6 before returning to full fealty, can’t escape his obvious opportunism. The 20 Republicans who opposed McCarthy in the third of three roll-call votes Tuesday can’t mask their cynical opportunism, either. The demands of the dissidents fall into two categories: They want perks of congressional power like committee assignments and leadership, and endless hearings to impeach President Joe Biden, investigate Hunter Biden, and generally obstruct the operation of the federal government. Proper oversight is necessary, but that is not what they plan.

McCarthy agreed that House rules can change to make it easier to dethrone speakers. But he blocked demands to establish term limits, certainly worthy of debate, and to pass legislation requiring a balanced federal budget, which would mean either making huge tax increases or defunding the vast majority of federal programs outside of Social Security, Medicare and military spending.

For weeks, the nation's political focus has been on Santos, 34, and the steady unraveling of his back story. Tuesday, the emphasis shifted to the House itself, and the drama acted out by a body that technically won’t even have rules or members until it picks a speaker.

The two storylines are inextricably linked.

Santos came of age watching a Republican Party that voted to end the Affordable Care Act more than 50 times in the House when the Democrats controlled the Senate and presidency, but not once when the GOP did. Santos came of age watching GOP brinkmanship shut down the government, and watching GOP lies about Barack Obama’s birthplace and religion shape our politics. And Santos made his mark in a GOP that didn’t care enough about his character to make even a cursory check into his background.

It’s only fitting that his swearing-in was stalled by the same cynicism that made him his party’s standard-bearer.