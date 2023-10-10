LI's reps must unite against extremists

The Republican majority of the House of Representatives drifts leaderless more than a week after a small clique within its ranks sparked the overthrow of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The splintered conference is due to meet Wednesday regarding a successor. They’d better act fast. International crises in Europe and the Mideast require decisive planning on aid and assistance.

The political challenge is particularly severe for Long Island’s all-Republican delegation and its constituents. Three of the Island’s four representatives are first-termers who so far have served only under McCarthy's brief tenure.

To become speaker in January, McCarthy agreed to a rule that let only one member initiate a motion to vacate his post. It is a bizarre and destabilizing rule that, for the bipartisan good, should be tossed out. It cost McCarthy his job, though it's worth remembering that all through this procedural coup, he kept support from most of his 221 Republicans. But Florida’s widely despised Matt Gaetz and seven other GOP rebels succeeded in their intrigue when all 212 Democrats under Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries cast most of the votes to boot the speaker.

Now Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise are pushing for the top job. While Jordan has Donald Trump’s blessing, the rational three in the Long Island four — Reps. Andrew Garbarino, Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito — undoubtedly are, and should be, wary of both contenders. Logically, Nassau and Suffolk incumbents have been keeping their cards close to the vest. Indicted Rep. George Santos says he is supporting Jim Jordan, a disastrous choice.

The most desirable outcome would be a new speaker who recognizes the power of so-called purple districts. Six of New York’s GOP incumbents were elected from districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. There are another five in California. These competitive members and others around the nation should form a key bloc that guides the speaker selection away from dim extremism.

Jeffries obviously has cards to play. It is not his job to salvage the GOP majority’s wreckage; that party still holds the majority, however thin. A functioning House is in the nation’s interest, so Jeffries should consider supporting a moderate for speaker who promises to wield the gavel with a bipartisan understanding. In other words, Jeffries now has the clout to negotiate the right compromise deal, if asked.

Meanwhile, Long Island’s Republicans should act, along with other New York GOP members in the same boat, to install a speaker who’d avoid another spiteful circus. The House majority as a whole needs to accept the fact that for now they must work with a Democratic president and Democratic-run Senate — who were elected as legitimately as they were.