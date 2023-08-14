Huntington Town's board fails its leadership test on housing

The Town of Huntington lost the opportunity to lead in Long Island's search to find smart ways to build much-needed housing. The town's elected officials — save one — retreated from the hard work of governing and listened only to angry voters, some voicing racist and homophobic views. It didn't matter that they had the facts wrong. It didn't matter that the resisters at a recent town board meeting made up about a tenth of 1% of the town's population.

The failure to move forward on legalizing accessory dwelling units, including basement apartments and detached units, is difficult to comprehend. The policy itself isn't new; basement apartments were legal in Huntington until 2019. A few months ago, the measure to restore them had the support of four town board members — Joan Cergol, Sal Ferro, Dave Bennardo and Gene Cook. They had worked together in rare bipartisan fashion, added limitations and regulations, and addressed concerns. This majority appeared poised to move forward.

But a group of Huntington residents at a June 13 board meeting voiced mostly opposition to the plan. Many regurgitated false claims made in an anonymously-sent mailer they had received. Some directly or indirectly suggested they were worried about the racial makeup of potential tenants, and whether they'd be able to vote. One specifically expressed concern about the community's changing "complexion." Another suggested the apartments would house pedophiles, an ugly reference wrongly used to refer to those in the LGBTQ+ community.

It was an inexcusable display. And yet, two months later, all but Cergol have bailed. They have to listen to their constituents, Ferro and Bennardo say. There were legitimate concerns raised, even amid the ugliness, Ferro adds. This change is too small to warrant standing up against a tide of "no," Bennardo argues. Cergol, the sole supporter left, is not running again, so her tenure will end in December. Cergol has been the board's lone leader before, most recently in the town's fight over Matinecock Court, the East Northport affordable housing development now underway. But she can't do this alone.

Huntington officials, including Cergol, fought Gov. Kathy Hochul's Housing Compact earlier this year, saying the state shouldn't mandate housing creation efforts. Huntington, they said, could take action on its own. Clearly, it hasn't lived up to that promise.

If Huntington board members can't stand up on smaller issues — like legalizing basement apartments that were legal four years ago — how will they take on bigger challenges? Ferro, Bennardo and Town Supervisor Ed Smyth talk about rezoning Melville to allow housing and other mixed-use development; will their enthusiasm fade again if someone objects?

In the meantime, what is Huntington telling older residents who can't afford to stay in their homes without the help an ADU could provide? What is the town telling younger residents who can't find an affordable apartment?

We're too scared to make the changes you need.