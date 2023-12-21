Pause Israel-Hamas war to allow aid into Gaza, release hostages, and take stock

More than two months into the war between Israel and Hamas, there are few signs an end is in sight.

The situation has grown increasingly dire and difficult. More than 100 hostages remain in Gaza, and it's unclear how many are alive. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened and the civilian death toll grows. The ongoing horror was compounded by the terrible news last week that the Israeli Defense Forces had mistakenly killed three hostages, who were waving a white flag and had their shirts off to show they did not have explosives.

All of this comes against the backdrop of Hamas' horrific Oct. 7 attack on Israel, when 1,200 civilians and soldiers were killed and 240 people were taken hostage. During a brief pause in hostilities last month, 105 hostages held by Hamas were released as Israel set free some Palestinian prisoners — and a bit of hope shone through.

As public perception shifts and concern grows about how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting the war, this moment calls for another such pause. A break could lead to the release of more hostages and the arrival of additional humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza who are suffering. It could provide a chance for Israel, Hamas and each side's allies to take stock, reevaluate the goals of the conflict, and determine appropriate next steps.

That doesn't necessarily lie in a cumbersome United Nations-driven cease-fire; the backchannel work by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt is far more important.

Finding a way to such a pause is complicated. Hamas officials said Thursday they wouldn't agree to hostage talks until Israel fully ended its military efforts. That's clearly a one-sided nonstarter. Previously, Hamas reportedly rejected a proposal for a weeklong truce in exchange for the release of 40 hostages. Hamas remains a terrorist organization with more interest in destroying Israel than in helping the people of Gaza.

That leaves Netanyahu in an extraordinarily difficult predicament. Hamas has been able to maintain its hold over Gaza, as its leaders remain in place and its popularity seems to have grown within Gaza. So Israel continues to be in harm's way. But the longer the war drags on, the more support will weaken for Israel's government — and specifically for the prime minister's strategy, allowing Hamas' power to strengthen. Even President Joe Biden, who affirms solid support for Israel, has more harshly critiqued Netanyahu. During a closed-door event last week, Biden went as far as referring to the “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza, saying he thought Netanyahu “has to change.”

That, too, is more easily said than done, as Netanyahu's power depends on an already-shaky and very conservative coalition. But the situation is sure to deteriorate further unless Netanyahu finds a new path forward.

A new pause in the fighting is the right first step.