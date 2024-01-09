Quieter agenda from Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul came to the State Legislature Tuesday with a list of ideas to make New York more livable, affordable and desirable. That's a good start.

Hochul's State of the State address and the accompanying book of 204 proposals lacked a cohesive vision and connective tissue, veering from crime and mental health to housing and artificial intelligence. Missing, too, were bold but unrealistic past proposals like the problematic housing mandates Hochul failed to push forward last year.

Beyond the storytelling and rhetoric, there were a few important policy nuggets that could significantly impact the region and the state. Hochul's continued commitment to find ways to build more housing is welcome, as is her effort to move away from last year's proposal of mandates and zoning overrides that were anathema to local control. Now, Hochul is mostly focused on changes to New York City housing policies. The potential use of state land for housing on Long Island, especially underutilized SUNY space, is welcome but the devil is always in the details. One aspect that wasn't in Hochul's speech, but is highlighted in the accompanying policy book: Municipalities would be required to obtain a state-granted “pro-housing” certification before being eligible for key funding streams, including the Long Island Investment Fund and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. That incentive-centric policy might work, but only if the certification process isn't arduous or overly bureaucratic.

Hochul didn't spend much time on education, though her spotlights on reading and phonics and the automatic acceptance at CUNY and SUNY of the top 10% of high school graduates are smart. Long Island's academic institutions also could play a critical role in Hochul's artificial intelligence initiative.

Hochul's speech barely flicked at her environmental and coastal resiliency proposals, though her ideas address Long Island's challenges. That includes a voluntary home buyout program called “Blue Buffers” that would prioritize communities based on flood risk. It's important, but how it would work in practice remains unclear. Other Island mentions in the 181-page policy book include a redesign of the Jones Beach East Bathhouse that would add a “destination spray park.” In an effort to “bolster marine agriculture,” Hochul suggests coordinating with the Cornell Cooperative Extension to develop “New York's first ever exclusive seafood cuisine trail on Long Island.” An intriguing idea, but what does it mean?

Among Hochul's other suggestions: amending the state constitution to expand the number of State Supreme Court judges, a much-needed change to improve the state court system.

The State of the State is the start of a legislative process that will come into sharper focus with the release of Hochul's budget. The question, as always, is whether Hochul can execute — and whether the State Legislature, especially in an election year, will follow through on her ideas.

With a looming budget deficit amid a contentious political climate, reality will soon be upon us.