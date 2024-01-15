Southampton should move veterans housing forward

When outsiders say it's tough to build housing on Long Island, they could point to Liberty Gardens in Southampton as a good example.

Concern Housing, formerly known as Concern for Independent Living, is trying to build 50 units on the Southampton Full Gospel Church property across the street from Sacred Heart Cemetery on County Road 39, also known as Route 27. Half the units would be affordable workforce housing. The other half would be for veterans in need of supportive housing.

Yet, the plan has come under intense criticism from area residents, community leaders, and some elected officials. Some concerns can be addressed, including traffic and where entrances and exits might be placed. Others, however, have an uglier undercurrent, particularly in terms of the 25 units that would be veterans' housing.

Concern Housing, a nonprofit developer, has long helped Long Island's veterans, particularly those who are homeless and have disabilities, mental health needs such as post-traumatic stress disorder, and other concerns that require additional support. Concern has built 197 units, including 115 for veterans, in Amityville, Lake Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson Station.

Many of those who've opposed Liberty Gardens start their speeches, comments and letters by saying they support our veterans. Then, the attacks begin. Our hospitals and first responders could be overwhelmed, they say. Crime could rise. We don't want housing for those with mental health needs here, they admit.

Then there's Southampton Town board member Cyndi McNamara. “They must house veterans with a discharge that is other than honorable, so take that into consideration when we’re deciding this,” McNamara said during a town meeting last month. “I know the heartstrings have been pulled that this is for veterans, [but] this has to be supported for veterans who are other than honorably discharged.”

Yes, the development will welcome both veterans with honorable discharges and those with discharges other than honorable. They all need a helping hand. And it's not just veterans. Southampton workers need more housing options, too. A recent Newsday analysis showed East End teacher turnover is especially high, up to 29%, in part due to housing costs. We must stem that tide.

Last month, outgoing Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and the town board wisely approved the final environmental review, clearing the way for the housing to be built. McNamara, who voted no, and Tommy John Schiavoni, who voted yes, remain on the board.

This year represents a new opportunity for Liberty Gardens — and for Southampton, which has a new supervisor, former Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore, and two new board members. They should start by visiting one of Concern's other developments, to see the reality. Then they should consider the facts, recognize the need, and make the right decision — for workers who so desperately need housing and for veterans who simply need a new start. And when it comes time to vote, they should — finally — say “yes.”